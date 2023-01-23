Best of 2022, Milt Jackson Centennial, Django, Jimmy Forrest, Jobim and Van Heusen

Monday, January 23

Night Train kicks off the week with birthday salutes to Anita Pointer (who passed away at the end of December), vibes master Gary Burton, guitar great Django Reinhardt, and saxophonist Benny Waters (featured in a special in hour two of the show). This week's Featured New Album comes from the Mimi Fox Organ Trio and is a tribute to Wes Montgomery. The January Best of 2022/Milt Jackson feature continues, and throughout the week, we'll also hear the newly named jazz nominees in the NAACP Image Awards.

Tuesday, January 24

Night Train marks birthdays of saxophonist Jimmy Forrest (of the hit' Night Train' fame), trumpeter Duane Eubanks, and vocalist Nancy Marano. And we have more from our featured new album of the week from guitarist Mimi Fox and for the January feature of the Best of 2022 (Bobby Watson this time) and the Milt Jackson centennial (with Wes Montgomery in hour one and part of a Modern Jazz Quartet special in hour two of the show). New music also comes from drummers Bill Goodwin with Billy Hart and guitarist Doug MacDonald.

Wednesday, January 25

Music tonight on the Night Train from Etta James, Antônio Carlos Jobim, and Benny Golson (also featured in a special in hour two of the show) – all born on this date. There's more from the Featured New Album of the Week from the Mimi Fox Organ Trio, and the January feature with Milt Jackson and from the Best of '22 – including show favorite and newly named NAACP Image Award nominee Javon Jackson with poet Nikki Giovanni.

Thursday, January 26

Night Train marks the birthday of composer Jimmy Van Heusen with a number of new releases featuring his tunes -including vocalist Lucy Wijnands with pianist John DiMartino, pianist Ahmad Jamal, and the Thomas Clausen Trio. We'll also hear January featured artist Milt Jackson with a Van Heusen classic. It's also the birthday of acclaimed violinist and Hot Club de France member Stéphane Grapelli (featured in a special in hour two with Hot Club bandmate Django Reinhardt). We continue this week's feature of the jazz nominees in the recently announced NAACP Image Awards with selections from singers Samara Joy and Aimee Allen. And we wrap up this week's featured new album from guitarist Mimi Fox and her Organ Trio and their tribute to Wes Montgomery.