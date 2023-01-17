Best of 2022/Milt Jackson Centennial, MLK Day, Cedar Walton, Bobby Broom and duos
Monday, January 16
Night Train marks Dr. Martin Luther King Day with music inspired by him and the Civil Rights Movement. We’ll hear selections from Nina Simone, Dr. Billy Taylor, Duke Ellington, Bobby Watson and more in hour one; and a MLK Day music special in hour two with more music dedicated to Dr. King.
Tuesday, January 17
Night Train remembers guitarist Jeff Beck with music he did with Stanley Clarke, and with John McLaughlin. We continue the January feature with more Best of ’22 and the Milt Jackson Centennial. Highlight recordings made on this date by the Nat King Cole Trio and Roy Hargrove. We are showcasing more from the Featured New Album of the week from Fred Hersch and Esperanza Spalding. Plus, we mark the birthdays of pianists Cyrus Chestnut and Cedar Walton (featured in a special in hour two showcasing his work with Art Blakey).
Wednesday, January 18
Night Train continues the January feature with the Best of 2022 and the Milt Jackson Centennial. There’s more from the Featured New Album of the Week from pianist Fred Hersch and vocalist Esperanza Spalding. And we mark birthdays of Johnny DeFrancesco (heard with his brother Joey, who passed away last year), pianist Russell Ferrante, drummer Al Foster (from a new Miles Davis Bootleg set, one of our best of the year picks), and guitarist Bobby Broom (featured in a special in hour two of the show).
Thursday, January 19
Night Train highlights music from duos tonight. We’ll hear:
- This week’s Featured New Album from Fred Hersch and Esperanza Spalding
- January featured artist Milt Jackson with pianist Oscar Peterson
- Classic albums from Pat Metheny with Charlie Haden and from Bill Evans with Jim Hall
- Latin jazz artists Elio Villafranca and Arturo Stable
- A Grammy-winning release from Eliane Elias with Chucho Valdés
- A new Ron Carter album - here with pianist Jon Baptiste
- A trio of bass/vocal duos – a new set from Sinne Eeg with Thomas Fonnesbæk, Shelia Jordan and Harvie S, and Nancy King with Glen Moore
- More of our favorites from 2022 – this time from Antonio Adolfo, Ben Sidran and Deanna Witkowski
- New releases from the Thomas Clausen Trio, Tierney Sutton, and Lisa Hilton