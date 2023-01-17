Best of 2022/Milt Jackson Centennial, MLK Day, Cedar Walton, Bobby Broom and duos

Monday, January 16

Night Train marks Dr. Martin Luther King Day with music inspired by him and the Civil Rights Movement. We’ll hear selections from Nina Simone, Dr. Billy Taylor, Duke Ellington, Bobby Watson and more in hour one; and a MLK Day music special in hour two with more music dedicated to Dr. King.

Tuesday, January 17

Night Train remembers guitarist Jeff Beck with music he did with Stanley Clarke, and with John McLaughlin. We continue the January feature with more Best of ’22 and the Milt Jackson Centennial. Highlight recordings made on this date by the Nat King Cole Trio and Roy Hargrove. We are showcasing more from the Featured New Album of the week from Fred Hersch and Esperanza Spalding. Plus, we mark the birthdays of pianists Cyrus Chestnut and Cedar Walton (featured in a special in hour two showcasing his work with Art Blakey).

Wednesday, January 18

Night Train continues the January feature with the Best of 2022 and the Milt Jackson Centennial. There’s more from the Featured New Album of the Week from pianist Fred Hersch and vocalist Esperanza Spalding. And we mark birthdays of Johnny DeFrancesco (heard with his brother Joey, who passed away last year), pianist Russell Ferrante, drummer Al Foster (from a new Miles Davis Bootleg set, one of our best of the year picks), and guitarist Bobby Broom (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Thursday, January 19

Night Train highlights music from duos tonight. We’ll hear: