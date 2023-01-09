Best of 2022, Milt Jackson Centennial, Bucky Pizzarelli, Max Roach, Joey DeFrancesco and Jane Ira Bloom

Monday, January 9

Night Train continues the January feature with the Best of 2022 and a celebration of the centennial birthday of vibes great Milt Jackson. The featured new album of the week is Emerald City Nights: Live At The Penthouse 1965-1966, the second volume of newly released live performances from pianist Ahmad Jamal. And we mark birthdays of bop drumming pioneer Kenny Clarke (with Milt Jackson), singer Betty Roché, and guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Tuesday, January 10

Night Train marks birthdays of guitarist Mike Stern, bandleader and hitmaker Buddy Johnson, and jazz drumming legend Max Roach (featured on music recorded on this date in 1946 as part of the first Bud Powell Trio recordings in hour one, and the subject of a special in hour two of the show. We'll also hear music from the Lush Life album that John Coltrane recorded on this date in 1958, and new music from Ahmad Jamal (our featured new album of the week), Brazilian pianist, singer and songwriter Eliane Elias, and the Ron Kraemer Trio.

Wednesday, January 11

As Night Train looks back at the past year in jazz throughout January, we are also taking some time to remember the many great musicians who passed away in 2022. Tonight we pay tribute to Joey DeFrancesco, the acclaimed musician who almost single-handedly revived the organ in jazz. With over 30 albums under his own name and scores of guest appearances, he showcased both his technical mastery and distinctive sound. In hour one, we'll hear DeFrancesco as a leader and as a guest with Poncho Sanchez, on a Grammy-winning album as part of the Christian McBride Big Band, in a tribute to John Coltrane with John McLaughlin and Elvin Jones, and with his dad "Papa" John DeFrancesco. Then in hour two, it's a special featuring him in an interview and performance. Joey DeFrancesco passed away on August 25, 2022, at the age of 51.

Thursday, January 12

Night Train highlights music from January featured artist Milt Jackson, wraps up this week's featured new album from Ahmad Jamal, and marks birthdays of singer Ruth Brown, trumpeter Ingrid Jensen, Kansas City piano great Jay McShann, and saxophonist Jane Ira Bloom (featured in a special in hour two showcasing women woodwind players in jazz). New music tonight also comes from the 3D Jazz Trio, bassist Lincoln Goines, and Kansas City guitarist Brian Baggett.