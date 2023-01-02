© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Night-Train-logo.png
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 for December 2022

By Chris Heim
Published January 2, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST
Night-Train-logo.png

1.         Miles Davis – That’s What Happened: The Bootleg Series Vol. 7 (Colombia/Legacy)

2.         Antonio Adolfo – Octet and Originals (AAM)

3.         Roberto Donnay – Blossoming (Village Jazz Café)

4.         Chris Cortez – Live at Blue Bamboo (Blue Bamboo Music)

5.         Ron Carter – Finding the Right Notes (In + Out)

6.         Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber – Center Stage (Leopard)

7.         Joe Marcinek Band – 5 (Vintage League Music)

8.         Craig Davis – Tone Paintings (MCG Jazz)

9.         Spike Wilner Trio – Plays Monk and Ellington (Cellar)

10.      Brian Lynch & Spheres of Influence – Songbook Vol, 2 (Holistic MusicWorks)

11.      Sonido Solar –  Palmieri Presents Sonido Solar (Truth Revolution)

12.      Emmet Cohen – Uptown in Orbit (Mack Avenue)

13.      Ben Sidran – Swing State (Nardis)

14.      Monty Alexander – The Montreux Years (BMG)

15.      Charles Ruggiero – Roo Gee Air Oh!! (RMF)

16.      Lia Booth – Live Can Be Beautiful (Metajax)

17.      Eric Jacobson – Discover (Origin)

18.      Tawanda – Smile (Resonance)

19.      Bill Frisell – Four (Blue Note)

20.      Charles Lloyd – Sacred Threat (Blue Note)

21.      Anat Cohen – Quartetinho (Anzic)

22.      Samara Joy – Linger Awhile (Verve)

23.      Eliane Elias – Quietude (Candid)

24.      Conrad Herwig – The Latin Side of Mingus (Savant)

25.      Bobby Watson – Back Home in Kansas City (Smoke Sessions)

26.      Thomas Linger – Out In It (Cellar)

27.      Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy (Ear Up)

28.      Scott Hamilton – Classics (Stunt)

29.      Nate Najar – Jazz Samba Pra Sempre (Blue Line)

30.      Cyrus Chestnut – My Father’s Hands (High Note)  

31.      Alex Acuna – Gifts (Le Coq)

32.      Brian Baggett Trio – Groovin’ and Swingin’ at Green Lady Lounge (Jazz Daddy)

33.      Nica Carrington – Times Like These (Nica Carrington)

34.      Doug MacDonald – I’ll See You in My Dreams (DMac Music)

35.      Lauren Henderson – La Bruja (Brontosaurus)

36.      Julian Lage – View with a Room (Blue Note)

37.      Dafnis Prieto – Cantar (Dafnison Music)

38.      Steve Davis – Bluesthetic (Smoke Sessions)

39.      Hugo Fernandez – Ozean (Origin)   

40.      Reid Hoyson Project – That Sunday That Summer (Reid Hoyson Productions)

Tags
Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim