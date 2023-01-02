Night Train Top 40 for December 2022
1. Miles Davis – That’s What Happened: The Bootleg Series Vol. 7 (Colombia/Legacy)
2. Antonio Adolfo – Octet and Originals (AAM)
3. Roberto Donnay – Blossoming (Village Jazz Café)
4. Chris Cortez – Live at Blue Bamboo (Blue Bamboo Music)
5. Ron Carter – Finding the Right Notes (In + Out)
6. Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber – Center Stage (Leopard)
7. Joe Marcinek Band – 5 (Vintage League Music)
8. Craig Davis – Tone Paintings (MCG Jazz)
9. Spike Wilner Trio – Plays Monk and Ellington (Cellar)
10. Brian Lynch & Spheres of Influence – Songbook Vol, 2 (Holistic MusicWorks)
11. Sonido Solar – Palmieri Presents Sonido Solar (Truth Revolution)
12. Emmet Cohen – Uptown in Orbit (Mack Avenue)
13. Ben Sidran – Swing State (Nardis)
14. Monty Alexander – The Montreux Years (BMG)
15. Charles Ruggiero – Roo Gee Air Oh!! (RMF)
16. Lia Booth – Live Can Be Beautiful (Metajax)
17. Eric Jacobson – Discover (Origin)
18. Tawanda – Smile (Resonance)
19. Bill Frisell – Four (Blue Note)
20. Charles Lloyd – Sacred Threat (Blue Note)
21. Anat Cohen – Quartetinho (Anzic)
22. Samara Joy – Linger Awhile (Verve)
23. Eliane Elias – Quietude (Candid)
24. Conrad Herwig – The Latin Side of Mingus (Savant)
25. Bobby Watson – Back Home in Kansas City (Smoke Sessions)
26. Thomas Linger – Out In It (Cellar)
27. Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy (Ear Up)
28. Scott Hamilton – Classics (Stunt)
29. Nate Najar – Jazz Samba Pra Sempre (Blue Line)
30. Cyrus Chestnut – My Father’s Hands (High Note)
31. Alex Acuna – Gifts (Le Coq)
32. Brian Baggett Trio – Groovin’ and Swingin’ at Green Lady Lounge (Jazz Daddy)
33. Nica Carrington – Times Like These (Nica Carrington)
34. Doug MacDonald – I’ll See You in My Dreams (DMac Music)
35. Lauren Henderson – La Bruja (Brontosaurus)
36. Julian Lage – View with a Room (Blue Note)
37. Dafnis Prieto – Cantar (Dafnison Music)
38. Steve Davis – Bluesthetic (Smoke Sessions)
39. Hugo Fernandez – Ozean (Origin)
40. Reid Hoyson Project – That Sunday That Summer (Reid Hoyson Productions)