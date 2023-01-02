Night Train Top 40 for December 2022

1. Miles Davis – That’s What Happened: The Bootleg Series Vol. 7 (Colombia/Legacy)

2. Antonio Adolfo – Octet and Originals (AAM)

3. Roberto Donnay – Blossoming (Village Jazz Café)

4. Chris Cortez – Live at Blue Bamboo (Blue Bamboo Music)

5. Ron Carter – Finding the Right Notes (In + Out)

6. Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber – Center Stage (Leopard)

7. Joe Marcinek Band – 5 (Vintage League Music)

8. Craig Davis – Tone Paintings (MCG Jazz)

9. Spike Wilner Trio – Plays Monk and Ellington (Cellar)

10. Brian Lynch & Spheres of Influence – Songbook Vol, 2 (Holistic MusicWorks)

11. Sonido Solar – Palmieri Presents Sonido Solar (Truth Revolution)

12. Emmet Cohen – Uptown in Orbit (Mack Avenue)

13. Ben Sidran – Swing State (Nardis)

14. Monty Alexander – The Montreux Years (BMG)

15. Charles Ruggiero – Roo Gee Air Oh!! (RMF)

16. Lia Booth – Live Can Be Beautiful (Metajax)

17. Eric Jacobson – Discover (Origin)

18. Tawanda – Smile (Resonance)

19. Bill Frisell – Four (Blue Note)

20. Charles Lloyd – Sacred Threat (Blue Note)

21. Anat Cohen – Quartetinho (Anzic)

22. Samara Joy – Linger Awhile (Verve)

23. Eliane Elias – Quietude (Candid)

24. Conrad Herwig – The Latin Side of Mingus (Savant)

25. Bobby Watson – Back Home in Kansas City (Smoke Sessions)

26. Thomas Linger – Out In It (Cellar)

27. Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy (Ear Up)

28. Scott Hamilton – Classics (Stunt)

29. Nate Najar – Jazz Samba Pra Sempre (Blue Line)

30. Cyrus Chestnut – My Father’s Hands (High Note)

31. Alex Acuna – Gifts (Le Coq)

32. Brian Baggett Trio – Groovin’ and Swingin’ at Green Lady Lounge (Jazz Daddy)

33. Nica Carrington – Times Like These (Nica Carrington)

34. Doug MacDonald – I’ll See You in My Dreams (DMac Music)

35. Lauren Henderson – La Bruja (Brontosaurus)

36. Julian Lage – View with a Room (Blue Note)

37. Dafnis Prieto – Cantar (Dafnison Music)

38. Steve Davis – Bluesthetic (Smoke Sessions)

39. Hugo Fernandez – Ozean (Origin)

40. Reid Hoyson Project – That Sunday That Summer (Reid Hoyson Productions)