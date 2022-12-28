John Scofield, T.S. Monk, Lonnie Liston Smith, Historical Releases and Cello Day

Monday, December 26

Night Train celebrates the birthday of one of today’s finest jazz guitarists, John Scofield, with a program devoted to his music. We’ll hear Scofield as a leader from across his career - plus collaborations with guitarists Pat Metheny and John Abercrombie, guest appearances with Herbie Hancock, Gary Burton, Joey DeFrancesco, Gerry Mulligan, McCoy Tyner, Mose Allison and more – and in a couple of rare settings – with a big band and playing acoustic guitar.

Tuesday, December 27

This time on the Night Train, we mark the birthdays of drummer T.S. Monk (the son of Thelonious), bassist Bill Crow (with Marian McPartland and Gerry Mulligan), and violinist Johnny Frigo. We’ll also hear the latest from steel drum player Joy Lapps, Brazilian pianist, composer and arranger Antonio Adolfo, singers Roberta Donnay and Tawanda, and trumpeter Eric Jacobson.

Wednesday, December 28

Night Train marks birthdays of jazz piano great Earl ‘Fatha’ Hines, drummer Ed Thigpen, and soul fusion keyboardist Lonnie Liston Smith (also featured tonight in the Global Village). We’ll also hear historic releases from Bill Evans and Milt Jackson (January’s featured artist for his centennial birthday) and new music from singer Lia Booth, pianist Cyrus Chestnut, and The Soul Message Band. Then in hour two, it’s a special with Ted Nash and Glenn Close. The two did a project together combining spoken word material with original compositions from Nash and performances from members of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

Thursday, December 29

Night Train joins in with Global Village to celebrate International Cello Day. We’ll highlight jazz cello in hour one from Ray Brown, Akua Dixon, Oscar Pettiford, Helen Sung with the Harlem Quartet, David Darling, Quartet Indigo, and Wayne Shorter with a cello ensemble. Then in hour two, it’s a concert special with Quattro, which also boasts cello as part of its instrumental lineup.