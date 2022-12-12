Toshiko Akiyoshi, Violin Day, Clark Terry and Eddie Palmieri

Monday, December 12

We have a birthday extravaganza tonight on the Night Train - including saxophonist Grover Washington, Jr., accordionist Richard Galliano, pianist and composer Dodo Marmarosa (with a new tribute album from Craig Davis), singers Bob Dorough and Joe Williams, drummer Tony Williams (with Miles) and pianist, composer, and band leader Toshiko Akiyoshi (featured in a special in hour two of the show). New music tonight comes from the Joe Policastro Trio, Alex Acuña, and the Spike Wilner Trio.

Tuesday, December 13

Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate Violin Day. We'll hear early pioneers like Joe Venuti and Stéphane Grappelli, swing masters including Stuff Smith and Johnny Frigo, and later artists including Christian Howes and Jean-Luc Ponty. Then in hour two, it's a special featuring 2023 NEA Jazz Master Regina Carter.

Wednesday, December 14

Night Train marks the birthday of Clark Terry in a special edition of the show. We'll hear music from Terry in hour one, ranging from his early work with Duke Ellington, to his debut album, and onto guest appearances he made with Ray Brown, Oscar Peterson, Dianne Reeves, Dinah Washington, and more. Then a special in hour two surveys the life and career of the master trumpeter, mentor, and pioneering jazz educator.

Thursday, December 15

Night Train joins in with Global Village tonight to mark the birthday of pianist, composer, and Latin jazz giant Eddie Palmieri. In the first hour, we'll hear new music from Brian Lynch (with a tribute to Palmieri) and Sonido Solar (a group of young players mentored and working with him, with Palmieri as a special guest). Then in hour two, we head to the Savannah Music Festival for a Piano Showdown with Palmieri, Bob Seely, Henry Butler, and Aaron Goldberg in solo and duet settings. We'll also mark birthdays of bop pianist Barry Harris and hard bop trombonist Curtis Fuller, hear classics from Horace Silver and Oscar Peterson, and dip into new releases from The Reid Hoyson Project, Emmet Cohen, Cannaro, and Mark Winkler.