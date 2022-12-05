Cory Weeds, Dave Brubeck, New Miles and Jimmy Smith

Monday, December 5

Night Train marks birthdays of Brazilian artist Egberto Gismonti (also featured earlier this night in the Global Village), saxophonist Cory Weeds (featured as part of a special on contemporary little big bands in our two of the show), acclaimed Italian pianist Enrico Pieranunzi, and bassist Boris Koslov. New music tonight comes from the Joe Marcinek Band and Ron Carter.

Tuesday, December 6

Night Train marks the birthday of jazz legend Dave Brubeck with two specials tonight.

Hour one, Legacy of a Legend, features stories and insights about the music from Brubeck himself, as well as collaborators Eugene Wright, Bobby Militello, and manager and composer Russell Gloyd. Hour two features a concert performance from The Jazz Protagonists, as they pay tribute to the music of Dave Brubeck with their own versions of classic compositions from Time Out as well as some Brubeck rarities.

Wednesday, December 7

The latest in the Miles Davis' Bootleg Series' featuring previously unreleased or remixed material, this time from the early '80s, is now out. Night Train features music from the set in hour one and a special about it in hour two of the show. We'll also mark birthdays of Tom Waits, Louis Prima, and Pat Bianchi, and feature the latest from Charles Ruggiero, Arturo Sandoval, Monty Alexander, and the Chicago Soul Jazz Collective.

Thursday, December 8

Night Train marks the birthday of one of the giants of both jazz organ and soul jazz – Jimmy Smith. We'll hear music from some of his later releases in hour one, and a special about his life and music in hour two of the show. And new music tonight comes from Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez and Ronnie Cuber with the WDR Big Band, Brazilian pianist and composer Antonio Adolfo, drummer Mike Clark with bassist Leon Lee Dorsey, and singer Roberta Donnay with a tribute to Blossom Dearie.

