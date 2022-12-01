© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Night-Train-logo.png
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 For November

Published December 1, 2022 at 12:00 AM CST
Night-Train-logo.png
  1. Samara Joy – Linger Awhile (Verve)
  2. Eliane Elias – Quietude (Candid)
  3. Conrad Herwig – The Latin Side of Mingus (Savant)
  4. Bobby Watson – Back Home in Kansas City (Smoke Sessions)
  5. Antonio Adolfo – Octet and Originals (AAM)
  6. Brian Lynch & Spheres of Influence – Songbook Vol, 2 (Holistic MusicWorks)
  7. Chris Cortez – Live at Blue Bamboo (Blue Bamboo Music)
  8. Ron Carter – Finding the Right Notes (In + Out)
  9. Thomas Linger – Out In It (Cellar)
  10. Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy (Ear Up)
  11. Scott Hamilton – Classics (Stunt)
  12. Nate Najar – Jazz Samba Pra Sempre (Blue Line)
  13. Cyrus Chestnut – My Father’s Hands (High Note)  
  14. Spike Wilner Trio – Plays Ellington and Monk (Cellar)
  15. Alex Acuna – Gifts (Le Coq)
  16. Sonido Solar –  Palmieri Presents Sonido Solar (Truth Revolution)
  17. Roberta Donnay – Blossom-ing! (Village Jazz Café)
  18. Ben Sidran – Swing State (Nardis)
  19. Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber – Center Stage (Leopard)
  20. Joe Marcinek Band – 5 (Vintage League Music)
  21. Brian Baggett Trio – Groovin’ and Swingin’ at Green Lady Lounge (Jazz Daddy)
  22. Nica Carrington – Times Like These (Nica Carrington)
  23. Doug MacDonald – I’ll See You in My Dreams (DMac Music)
  24. Calvin Keys – Blue Keys (Wide Hive)
  25. Bill Ortiz – Points of View (Left Angle)
  26. Tierney Sutton – Paris Sessions 2 (BFM Jazz)
  27. Lauren Henderson – La Bruja (Brontosaurus)
  28. Monty Alexander – Love Notes (Monty Alexander)
  29. Oscar Peterson – On a Clear Day (Mack Avenue)
  30. Julian Lage – View with a Room (Blue Note)
  31. Tomas Janzon – Nomadic (Changes Music)
  32. Mike Clark & Leon Lee Dorsey – Blues on Top (Jazzhouse)
  33. WJ3 All Stars – My Ship (Night Is Alive)
  34. Dafnis Prieto – Cantar (Dafnison Music)
  35. Bobby Broom – Blues on the Corner (Clean Sweep)
  36. Brian Charette – Jackpot (Cellar)
  37. Steve Davis – Bluesthetic (Smoke Sessions)
  38. Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein, Bill Stewart – Perpetual Pendulum (Smoke Sessions)
  39. Hugo Fernandez – Ozean (Origin)   
  40. Reid Hoyson Project – That Sunday That Summer (Reid Hoyson Productions)
Tags
Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim