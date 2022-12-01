Night Train Top 40 For November
- Samara Joy – Linger Awhile (Verve)
- Eliane Elias – Quietude (Candid)
- Conrad Herwig – The Latin Side of Mingus (Savant)
- Bobby Watson – Back Home in Kansas City (Smoke Sessions)
- Antonio Adolfo – Octet and Originals (AAM)
- Brian Lynch & Spheres of Influence – Songbook Vol, 2 (Holistic MusicWorks)
- Chris Cortez – Live at Blue Bamboo (Blue Bamboo Music)
- Ron Carter – Finding the Right Notes (In + Out)
- Thomas Linger – Out In It (Cellar)
- Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy (Ear Up)
- Scott Hamilton – Classics (Stunt)
- Nate Najar – Jazz Samba Pra Sempre (Blue Line)
- Cyrus Chestnut – My Father’s Hands (High Note)
- Spike Wilner Trio – Plays Ellington and Monk (Cellar)
- Alex Acuna – Gifts (Le Coq)
- Sonido Solar – Palmieri Presents Sonido Solar (Truth Revolution)
- Roberta Donnay – Blossom-ing! (Village Jazz Café)
- Ben Sidran – Swing State (Nardis)
- Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber – Center Stage (Leopard)
- Joe Marcinek Band – 5 (Vintage League Music)
- Brian Baggett Trio – Groovin’ and Swingin’ at Green Lady Lounge (Jazz Daddy)
- Nica Carrington – Times Like These (Nica Carrington)
- Doug MacDonald – I’ll See You in My Dreams (DMac Music)
- Calvin Keys – Blue Keys (Wide Hive)
- Bill Ortiz – Points of View (Left Angle)
- Tierney Sutton – Paris Sessions 2 (BFM Jazz)
- Lauren Henderson – La Bruja (Brontosaurus)
- Monty Alexander – Love Notes (Monty Alexander)
- Oscar Peterson – On a Clear Day (Mack Avenue)
- Julian Lage – View with a Room (Blue Note)
- Tomas Janzon – Nomadic (Changes Music)
- Mike Clark & Leon Lee Dorsey – Blues on Top (Jazzhouse)
- WJ3 All Stars – My Ship (Night Is Alive)
- Dafnis Prieto – Cantar (Dafnison Music)
- Bobby Broom – Blues on the Corner (Clean Sweep)
- Brian Charette – Jackpot (Cellar)
- Steve Davis – Bluesthetic (Smoke Sessions)
- Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein, Bill Stewart – Perpetual Pendulum (Smoke Sessions)
- Hugo Fernandez – Ozean (Origin)
- Reid Hoyson Project – That Sunday That Summer (Reid Hoyson Productions)