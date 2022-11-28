Wrapping Up Detroit Jazz, Diego Rivera, Billy Strayhorn, Roberta Gambarini and World AIDS Day

Monday, November 28

Night Train marks birthdays of bassist Dennis Irwin (with John Scofield and WSU alum Matt Wilson), saxophonist Gato Barbieri, singer Ethel Ennis, and Gigi Gryce (arranger and conductor on a classic track from Betty Carter). It’s also the birthday of Latin jazz saxophonist Diego Rivera, and we’ll hear music from his latest album in hour one, and a concert performance from him in hour two of the show. We’ll also hear a previously unreleased concert album from Ella Fitzgerald, and the latest, Grammy-nominated release from Jeff Coffin (Flecktones, Dave Matthews).

Tuesday, November 29

Night Train marks the birthday of pianist and composer Billy Strayhorn with a two-part special that explores the intimate connection between him and Duke Ellington – with a working partnership so intertwined and connected that it is almost impossible to tell where one began and the other left off in their music. Hosted by saxophonist and University of Central Florida Director of Jazz Studies Jeff Rupert, the special spans the length and breadth of their collaboration and features some of their finest works.

Wednesday, November 30

Night Train features a classic album from Joe Henderson recorded on this date in 1964; highlights new music from Bobby Watson, Conrad Herwig, Doug MacDonald and Thomas Linger; and marks birthdays of trumpeter and singer Jack Sheldon (best known for voicing some classic songs from Schoolhouse Rock!) and singer Roberta Gambarini (with Hank Jones as we wrap up the November Detroit feature in hour one, and in a concert special with The Airmen of Note in hour two).

Thursday, December 1

Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency to mark World AIDS Day with music from the Red Hot and other AIDS benefit recordings. We’ll also mark birthdays of bass great Jaco Pastorius, singer Lisa Fischer, and saxophonist Carlos Garnett, and hear additional selections from Weather Report, Sons of Kemet, John Scofield, the late great Dr. Lonnie Smith, and Joni Mitchell.

