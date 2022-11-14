Detroit Jazz with Master Motor City Harpists, Ellis Marsalis, Kevin Eubanks and Roswell Rudd

Monday, November 14

Night Train joins in with Global Village tonight to feature music from Latin jazz percussionist Carlos "Patato" Valdes. We also mark birthdays of pianists George Cables and Ellis Marsalis (Ellis is featured in a special in hour two of the show.) The November Detroit Jazz feature continues with music from violinist and 2023 NEA Jazz Master Regina Carter. And there's new music from Monty Alexander (Monty sings!), percussionist Alex Acuña, and singer Kim Nalley

Tuesday, November 15

Night Train marks birthday of guitarist and former Tonight Show Music Director Kevin Eubanks (including in a concert special in hour two of the show). We also highlight music from Detroit legend Tommy Flanagan for the November feature (including music from "Confirmation" with George Mraz and Elvin Jones, recorded on this date in 1978). And we'll hear the latest releases from trumpeter Brian Lynch, guitarist Tomas Janzon, and a previously unreleased concert from legendary pianist Oscar Peterson.

Wednesday, November 16

In conjunction with the November Detroit Jazz feature, Night Train presents specials that feature, remarkably, two of the greats of jazz harp – both from the Motor City.

In hour one, it's the hip harp of Dorothy Ashby. Though the harp has rarely been heard as a soloing or primary instrument, Dorothy Ashby made a series of albums in the '50s and '60s that showcased her harp playing in big-league jazz settings, and often featuring her own compositions. The program highlights her work from late Fifties bop/modal contexts to late Sixties outings influenced by mysticism and soul.

Then, speaking of mysticism and soul - in hour two, it's the music of Alice Coltrane. We'll hear her with husband John Coltrane, Detroit saxophonist Joe Henderson, Latin rock legend Carlos Santana, and from the groundbreaking, unique, and spiritual recordings she made under her own name.

Thursday, November 17

Night Train marks birthdays of trombonist Roswell Rudd, bassist Ben Allison, and composer, arranger, and conductor Vince Mendoza (featured in a special in hour two of the show). We also remember Brazilian singer Gal Costa (who passed away last week) and feature new titles from guitarists Chris Cortez and Nate Najar, singer and rising star Samara Joy, pianist Cyrus Chestnut, and Brazilian pianist, composer, arranger, and band leader Antonio Adolfo. Our Detroit feature continues with music from singer Carla Cook and guitarist Kenny Burrell (with an all-Detroit band).