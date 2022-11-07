Detroit Jazz including ’23 Jazz Masters and Motor City Pianists plus Joni Mitchell and Mark Turner

Monday, November 7

Night Train joins in with Global Village to mark the birthday of Joni Mitchell. We’ll hear music from Mitchell along with jazz covers of her songs from Tierney Sutton, Herbie Hancock, Karrin Allyson, Marc Copland, Diana Krall, Dianne Reeves, and Claire Martin in hour one. Then in hour two, it’s a special about Joni Mitchell and jazz.

Tuesday, November 7

In conjunction with the November Detroit Jazz feature, Night Train features music from the recently announced 2023 NEA Jazz Masters, all of whom hail from the Motor City. We’ll hear violinist Regina Carter as a leader and guesting with guitarist Stanley Jordan, and cousin and saxophonist James Carter. Louis Hayes is featured on one of his earliest gigs, with Horace Silver, also with Curtis Fuller, and from his latest album, Crisis. And Kenny Garrett is showcased with music from his latest album, as a guest on a rare set with Latin jazz pianist Hilton Ruiz, and in a special in hour two of the show.

Wednesday, November 9

In conjunction with the November Detroit Jazz feature, Night Train presents two specials featuring legendary pianists from Detroit – in hour one – Tommy Flanagan, and then in hour two – Barry Harris.

Thursday, November 10

Night Train marks birthdays of flutist Hubert Laws (with an early classic and on a new album from singer Tierney Sutton), vibes player Warren Wolf, saxophonist Houston Person (with Detroit jazz legend Ron Carter), and saxophonist Mark Turner (from one of his early releases as leader and featured in a special in hour two of the show). We’ll also hear the latest from organist Ronnie Foster (his first in over three decades), guitarist Julian Lage (with special guest Bill Frisell), Brazilian pianist and singer Eliane Elias (a follow-up to last year’s Grammy-winning album), and award-winning vocalist Samara Joy (with her sophomore release).