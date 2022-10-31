Halloween, Detroit Jazz, Lou Donaldson, Kurt Elling and Joe Henderson

Monday, October 31

Night Train teams up with Strange Currency for some music tricks and treats for Halloween. Scary sounds in store tonight on the Night Train come from Cassandra Wilson, Philly Joe Jones, Bill Frisell, Bessie Smith, Louis Armstrong, Sun Ra, Dr. John, and many more.

Tuesday, November 1

Night Train kicks off the November feature, Detroit Jazz, with one of the greats to come from that city – guitarist Kenny Burrell. We also mark birthdays of Lyle Lovett (from his new album), trombonist Conrad Herwig (also with a new release – the latest in his Latin Side series), Latin soul jazz and funk artist Henry Pucho Brown (also featured earlier this night on Global Village), drummer Antonio Sánchez (with Pat Metheny), and Lou Donaldson (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Wednesday, November 2

Tonight on the Night Train, we mark birthdays of saxophonist Phil Woods, pianist Frank Kimbrough, and vocalist Kurt Elling (also featured in a special in hour two of the show). And we hear the latest from Sonido Solar, Matt Hall, and Bill Ortiz.

Thursday, November 3

In conjunction with the November Detroit Jazz feature, we have specials tonight featuring one of the greatest of the saxophonists to have emerged from that city’s jazz scene – Joe Henderson. In hour one, it’s a look at some of his classic work. Then in hour two, a program devoted to tributes to the tenor man from some of today’s finest players.