Illinois Jacquet and Remembering Ronnie Cuber and Barney Kessel. Plus, Wynton Marsalis, Jazz Bass and Jelly Roll Morton

Monday, October 17

Throughout the week, Night Train remembers baritone saxophonist Ronnie Cuber who passed away earlier this month. This time we’ll hear him on a new album with Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez and the WDR Big Band. We also mark birthdays of guitarists Howard Alden and Barney Kessel. We’ll hear Kessel with The Poll Winners, and in hour two, we have a special performance from the Lineage Trio in a tribute to the Poll winners. There’s also more from October featured artist Illinois Jacquet and new releases from Chris Cortez and Bobby Watson.

Tuesday, October 18

Night Train marks the birthday of trumpeter and band leader Wynton Marsalis with two special shows tonight. In hour one, we’ll hear a concert performance from the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra headed up by Wynton from a performance at the Savannah Music Festival. Then in hour two, Wynton Marsalis sits down with Elliott Forrest, the Peabody Award-winning radio host, for a conversation about his career and his work with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, along with performances by members of the Orchestra.

Wednesday, October 19

Tonight on the Night Train, ‘bass is the place,’ as the show highlights legends and rising stars of jazz bass. We’ll hear music from Ray Brown and his Superbass lineup, Flecktone Victor Wooten, Charlie Haden, Ron Carter, Brandi Disterheft, Pete Coco, Paul Chambers, and more. We’ll also hear 2023 NEA Jazz Master and violinist Regina Carter, Wolff Clark Dorsey’s salute to the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s album and a Beatles classic from drummer Richard Baratta.

Thursday, October 20

Night Train marks the birthdays of saxophonist Eddie Harris, guitarist Martin Taylor, and jazz pioneer Jelly Roll Morton (featured in a special in hour two). There’s also more music from October featured artist Illinois Jacquet; music from an album recorded on this date by the late Pharoah Sanders, and we wrap up a week-long tribute to baritone saxophonist Ronnie Cuber (who passed away earlier this month) with a classic track he appeared on the soul jazz organ great Dr. Lonnie Smith.