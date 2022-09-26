Jean-Luc Ponty and Jazz Violins plus George Gershwin, Bud Powell and Left Coast Jazz

Monday, September 26

Night Train marks birthdays of guitarist Vic Juris, singer and actress Julie London, trumpeter Nicholas Payton, and one of the great songwriters of the Great American Songbook, George Gershwin with some of his classic compositions in hour one and a special in hour two. We continue the September Jazz Violins feature with Johnny Frigo doing a Hot Club of France/Stephane Grappelli classic. And we share some jazz history notes for this date and new music from Goldings, Bernstein & Stewart, Samara Joy, Thomas Linger, Tierney Sutton, and Grant Geissman.

Tuesday, September 27

Night Train continues the September Jean-Luc Ponty/Jazz Violins feature with an acoustic project Ponty did with Stanley Clarke and Al DiMeola, and a blues-inspired release from Christian Howes with special guest Robben Ford. We also mark birthdays of drummer extraordinaire and WSU alum Matt Wilson, and bebop piano great Bud Powell (featured in a special in hour two) and hear new music from Hugo Fernandez, Cyrus Chestnut, and Roberta Brenza.

Wednesday, September 28

Night Train plans a little road trip this time, as we head west for some classic and contemporary sounds from that part of the country. Among the Left Coast artists featured tonight are Charles Brown, Art Pepper, the L.A. Treasure Project, Charles Mingus, Gerry Mulligan, Chico Hamilton, and Chet Baker.

Thursday, September 29

Night Train marks the 80th birthday today of September featured artist Jean-Luc Ponty. We’ll also hear new music from the Alternative Guitar Summit, Oz Noy, and Antonio Adolfo, remember Joey DeFrancesco with music he did with his father, Papa John DeFrancesco, and feature 2023 NEA Jazz Master, violinist Regina Carter, in a concert special in hour two of the show.