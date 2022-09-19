Jean-Luc Ponty, Jazz Violins and David Bromberg, Billy Bang, Jerry Hahn and Autumn

Monday, September 19

Night Train continues the September feature celebrating the 80th birthday of jazz violinist Jean-Luc Ponty. We highlight new music from the WJ3 All Stars, the Alberto Pibiri Trio and Nate Najar. Plus, Night Train features music from Erroll Garner’s classic Concert by the Sea album that was recorded on this date. We mark the birthday of David Bromberg with the jazz side of his music in hour one and a concert special in hour two of the show.

Tuesday, September 20

In conjunction with the September Jazz Violins feature, Night Train marks the birthday of modern jazz violinist Billy Bang in hour one, explores the ‘gypsy jazz’ sound in a special in hour two with violinists from Hot Club pioneer Stéphane Grappelli to contemporary player Andrew Bird. We’ll also hear new music from the Joe Marcinek Band, John Stein, the Paxton/Spangler Septet, and Joey Alexander – and the original version of the song that garnered so much attention at the recent Emmy Awards.

Wednesday, September 21

Tonight on the Night Train, we mark the birthday of famed Wichita guitarist and jazz fusion pioneer Jerry Hahn. We’ll hear music from some of his own releases along with guest appearances he made with Grant Geissman and John Handy. We’ll also mark the birthday of pianist Henry Butler (featured in a Savannah Music Festival concert in hour two of the show). We'll hear new music from soul jazz organist Caesar Frazier and the group 3 More Sounds. In conjunction with the September Jazz Violins feature, highlight music from violinist and newly named 2023 NEA Jazz Master Regina Carter.

Thursday, September 22

Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency to mark the arrival of autumn with a program devoted to both classic and contemporary songs about fall. Among the artists featured– Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, John Coltrane with Johnny Hartman, Bob Dorough, the Jacques Loussier Trio, the David Murray Quartet, Mose Allison, Patricia Barber, Vanessa Rubin, and more.