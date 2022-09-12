Jean-Luc Ponty, Jazz Violins and Maria Muldaur, Charles Brown and Hispanic Heritage Month

Monday, September 12

Night Train marks the birthdays of 'Papa' John DeFrancesco (with music he did with his son, the late jazz organist Joey DeFrancesco), Scott Hamilton and Brian Lynch (who both have new albums out), and singer Maria Muldaur (featured in an hour two special). And we continue the September violin feature with two legends – Stéphane Grappelli and Jean-Luc Ponty.

Tuesday, September 13

Night Train celebrates the centennial birthday of singer and pianist Charles Brown (featured throughout September on Crossroads). There's more music for the Night Train September Violins feature – this time from 2023 NEA Jazz Master Regina Carter and from pioneering jazz violinist Joe Venuti with long-time music partner and pioneering jazz guitarist Eddie Lang (featured in a special in hour two). We'll hit some historical notes with Billie Holiday and Paul Desmond. And new music tonight comes from Javon Jackson, Dafnis Prieto, Monty Alexander and La Pompe Attack.

Wednesday, September 14

Tonight on the Night Train, in conjunction with the September feature, we highlight the full range of jazz violin – from pioneers to contemporary players, traditional sounds to modern approaches. Among the artists featured are Hot Club star Stéphane Grappelli, jazz fusion star Jean-Luc Ponty (whose 80th birthday later this month inspired the feature), 2023 NEA Jazz Master Regina Carter, Ellington stalwart Ray Nance, and modernist Billy Bang. We'll also hear the latest releases from Dave Stryker (with strings). John Stowell & Dave Glenn (with a string quartet), pianist Ben Sidran, and The Reid Hoyson Project.

Thursday, September 15

Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to mark the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. We celebrate in hour one with some of the many fine new Latin jazz releases out now – including Nate Najar (saluting the pioneering Jazz Samba album), trumpeters Brian Lynch and Bill Ortiz, the reunion of Irakere cofounders and two giants of Cuban jazz Paquito D'Rivera and Chucho Valdés, vocalists Lauren Henderson and Anne Walsh, and more. Then in hour two, it's a special featuring acclaimed Brazilian pianist, composer, arranger, and bandleader Antonio Adolfo.