Jean-Luc Ponty, Jazz Violins and Labor Day, Claire Martin and Remembering Joey DeFrancesco

Monday, September 5

Night Train ceases its labors for one night to make way for an eclectic Labor Day Special. We’ll hear music ranging from Duke Ellington to Dolly Parton, the Beatles, Sweet Honey in the Rock, and more.

Tuesday, September 6

Night Train celebrates the birthday of acclaimed British vocalist Claire Martin; pays tribute to jazz organist Joey DeFrancesco (remembered in a special Night Train show Thursday) and producer Creed Taylor; highlights new albums from a reunited Paquito D’Rivera and Chucho Valdes, and vocalist Mark Winkler; and for the September Jazz Violin feature, we’ll hear music from Jean-Luc Ponty and Stephane Grappelli in hour one, and in a pioneers of Jazz Violin special in hour two.

Wednesday, September 7

Night Train marks birthdays of saxophone legend Sonny Rollins, pianist Bruce Barth, and singer, pianist, and radio host Michael Feinstein (featured in a special in hour two of the show). We’ll also hear music from September featured artist Jean-Luc Ponty; highlight the latest from Latin jazz fusion trumpeter Bill Ortiz, guitarist Nate Najar (with a tribute to the classic Getz-Byrd Jazz Samba album), and singer Curtis Stigers (revisiting and reinventing some of his past work); and pay tribute to producer Creed Taylor, and organist Joey DeFrancesco (remembered in a special program Thursday night here on the Night Train).

Thursday, September 8

Tonight on the Night Train we pay tribute to Joey DeFrancesco, the acclaimed musician who almost single-handedly revived the organ in jazz. With over 30 albums under his own name and scores of guest appearances, he showcased both his technical mastery and distinctive sound. In hour one, we’ll hear DeFrancesco as a leader and guesting with Poncho Sanchez, appearing on a Grammy-winning album as part of the Christian McBride Big Band, in a tribute to John Coltrane with John McLaughlin and Elvin Jones, and with his dad “Papa” John DeFrancesco. Then in hour two, it’s a special featuring him in an interview and performance. Joey DeFrancesco passed away on August 25, 2022 at the age of 51.