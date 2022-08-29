Charlie Parker's Birthday, Bird Acolyte, Art Pepper, and a Jack DeJohnette Feature Finale

Monday, August 29

Bird Lives! And in honor of his birthday today, Night Train steps aside for a two-hour special that explores Charlie Parker's career from his early days to his final works.

Tuesday, August, 30

Night Train celebrates the birthdays of illustrator and banjo player Robert Crumb and trumpeter Kenny Dorham (featured in a hard bop trumpet special in hour two of the show.) We continue the August Jack DeJohnette feature with music from an album he did with Pat Metheny and Herbie Hancock. Plus, highlights of the latest releases from saxophonist Eric Person, guitarists John Stein and George Freeman, and the swing group, the Scott Silbert Big Band.

Wednesday, August 31

Night Train wraps up the August Jack DeJohnette 80th Birthday feature with a rebroadcast of our birthday special. We'll hear the legendary drummer from his early days working with Charles Lloyd, Miles Davis, Bill Evans, and local guitar hero Jerry Hahn, during his ECM days with the Standards Trio (with Keith Jarrett and Gary Peacock) and Gateway (with John Abercrombie and Dave Holland), in later recordings with McCoy Tyner, and as a leader. Then in hour two, we'll hear a special interview and music with DeJohnette recorded around the time he was honored as NEA Jazz Master.

Thursday, September 1

Tonight, we kick off the September Jean-Luc Ponty 80th/Jazz Violins feature with music from Mads Tolling. We'll also mark birthdays of pianist Gene Harris, singer Teri Thornton, and saxophonist Art Pepper (featured in a special showcasing jazz saxophonists with late-career comebacks). New music tonight comes from 3 More Sounds, the Chicago Soul Jazz Collective, Snorre Kirk, and Gabriel Mark Hasselbach.