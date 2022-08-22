Jack DeJohnette's 80th, Bobby Watson and Pat Martino

Monday, August 22

Night Train marks the birthday of Debussy with an imaginative jazz reinterpretation of one of his classic works. We'll hear classic tracks from Count Basie and Chico Hamilton recorded on this date. There's music from August featured artist Jack DeJohnette with the Gateway lineup with John Abercrombie and Dave Holland. New music this time comes from Grant Geissman, Tierney Sutton, and Harry Skoler. And in hour two, we wrap up the 13-part Jazz Singers series with a look at the present and future of jazz singing and singers.

Tuesday, August 23

Night Train celebrates the birthdays of pianist Brad Mehldau and saxophonist Bobby Watson (featured in an hour two special on the alto after Charlie Parker). Night Train features music from a classic album from West Coast saxophonist Teddy Edwards recorded on this date in 1961. We continue the August feature with a guest appearance from drummer Jack DeJohnette with guitarist Steve Khan. Plus, we'll highlight new music from pianist Danilo Pérez and a lineup of Berklee grads, soul-jazz organist Bill Heid, and a previously unreleased rare concert from Ella Fitzgerald.

Wednesday, August 24

Night Train steps aside for a two-part special highlighting women singers in jazz today. The past decade has been a great one for lovers of jazz singing, with most of the exciting music coming from women singers. We'll hear from 15 female vocalists performing songs from the Great American Songbook, contemporary pop, and their own compositions.

Thursday, August 25

Tonight, we continue the August feature with Jack DeJohnette as part of the 'Standards Trio' with Keith Jarrett and Gary Peacock. We highlight the latest releases from Catherine Russell, Goldings Bernstein & Stewart, Caesar Frazier, and Ben Sidran. We also mark the birthdays of Wayne Shorter, Leonard Bernstein, and Pat Martino (with a new tribute album featuring his compositions performed by over a dozen guitarists and in a special in hour two of the show).