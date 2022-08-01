Jack DeJohnette Feature, Jazz Singers, Hard Bop Classics, Tony Bennett & Louis Armstrong

Monday, August 1

Tonight, we continue a 13-part series, Jazz Singers. Produced by the Smithsonian and hosted by acclaimed singer Al Jarreau, the programs trace the history of jazz singing from the early days to the present, exploring the roots, evolution, key styles, and major artists in the music.

Tonight in hour one, the show explores "Scat, Bebop, Vocalese, and the Voice as an Instrument." With comments from Louis Armstrong, Anita O'Day, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Mark Murphy, and Kurt Elling, the program traces the evolution of the art of scat singing. Jon Hendricks, Annie Ross and Janis Siegal of The Manhattan Transfer are our guides to 'vocalese' - the art of composing and performing vocal versions of famous instrumental jazz solos. Also featured are Bobby McFerrin, Miles Griffith and Al Jarreau.

Then in hour two, it's "You Are What You Sing." The best jazz singers are constantly searching for great songs, both old and new. Artists such as Dee Dee Bridgewater, Diane Reeves, Allan Harris, Kurt Elling, Mark Murphy, Anita O'Day, and Billie Holiday talk about the music they choose, how it's interpreted, and how it's recorded. The program looks at how singers find material from the "Great American Songbook" and beyond.

Be sure to join us on the Night Train each week as we present more in the Jazz Singers series.

Tuesday, August 2

It's hard bop classics tonight on the Night Train with selections from Horace Silver, Lee Morgan, Kenny Dorham, Art Blakey And Rhe Jazz Messengers, John Coltrane, Grant Green and more.

Wednesday, August 3

Night Train marks birthdays of bassist Ben Wolfe, singer Kat Edmonson, vocalese pioneer Eddie Jefferson, and legend Tony Bennett (featured in a special in hour two of the show). There's new music from pianists Sean Fyfe, Alan Broadbent, and singer Jazzmeia Horn. And we'll hear August featured artist Jack DeJohnette as part of an all-star project that reimagined Miles Davis's Sketches of Spain.

Thursday, August 4

It's the birthday of one of the jazz giants – Louis Armstrong. Night Train steps aside for two specials that look at the life, influences, and music of the great trumpeter, singer, and jazz pioneer.

We begin with Terry Teachout's Armstrong – a special that explores the life and music of Armstrong with the help of his biographer Terry Teachout.

In hour two, it's Louis Armstrong's New Orleans. With special guests Wynton Marsalis, jazz author and historian Donald Newlove, Preservation Hall Jazz Band members, and others, the program explores the origins of jazz and the city's influence on Armstrong. We'll hear the music of Armstrong throughout his career, and rare recordings, including audio from a 1957 CBS TV documentary with Edward R. Murrow.