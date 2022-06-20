Jaki Byard Centennial, Eric Dolphy, Summer, Jazz At Lincoln Center and Milt Hinton

Monday, June 20

Night Train marks the birthday of adventurous saxophone, flute, and clarinet player Eric Dolphy tonight. We'll hear him in hour one with our June featured artist Jaki Byard and then in a special in hour two of the show. There's also new music tonight from Latin jazz saxophonist Diego Rivera, soul-jazz organist Caesar Frazier, clarinetist Harry Skoler (with a tribute to Mingus), and mainstream trumpeter Gabriel Mark Hasselbach.

Tuesday, June 21

Night Train celebrates the first day of summer with a program devoted to summer songs from such jazz greats as Kenny Burrell, Shirley Horn, Pat Metheny, Marian McPartland, Oscar Peterson, The Godfathers of Groove and more.

Wednesday, June 22

It's a Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Night tonight on the Night Train. Founded in 1987 and featuring a powerful lineup of musicians, the Orchestra has kept alive the tradition of big band jazz while recording an admirable series of recordings that not only honor the big band tradition, but also inspire and commission a new repertoire for large jazz ensembles. In hour one, Jazz at 100 Today! explores the history of the band and showcases some highlights of their recorded work. Then in hour two, we'll hear the Orchestra in a special concert performance from the Savannah Music Festival.

Thursday, June 23

Night Train marks the birthdays of saxophonist Donald Harrison (with a salute to New Orleans music featuring special guest Dr. John) and veteran bassist Milt Hinton (as a leader, with saxophonist Ben Webster, and in a special in hour two). We have highlights new albums from singers Kim Nalley and Mark Winkler and the Blue Moods salute to Charles Mingus.