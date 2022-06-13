Jaki Byard Centennial, Singers, Caribbean Jazz & Lucky Thompson

Monday, June 13

Night Train kicks off the week, highlighting some singers – including Billie Holiday, Abbey Lincoln, Shirley Horn, Nina Simone, Louis Armstrong, and Diana Krall. We'll also hear classics from Cannonball Adderley, Jimmy Smith, and Alice Coltrane, and contemporary sounds from jazz harpist Carol Robbins, the Dafnis Prieto Big Band, the Chicago Soul Jazz Collective, Jack Kilby & the Front Line, and pianist, Grammy winner, and late-night TV band leader Jon Batiste

Tuesday, June 14

In honor of Caribbean-American Heritage Month, Night Train presents two concert specials showcasing artists and sounds of the Caribbean.

In hour one, it's a European Jazz Stage Cuba and More show featuring piano wizard Michel Camilo from the Dominican Republic; pianist and composer Randal Corsen from Curacao; Latin-inspired Dutch pianist Jan Hartong; and Brazilian singer Lilian Vieira with her band '70s Samba Soul.

Then in hour two, it's jazz with the influences of Cuba and Curacao, in performances from Cuban pianist Omar Sosa and his Septet; Cuban singer Polo Montañez; and from Curacao, pianist Randal Corsen and his Kwartet.

Wednesday, June 15

Today is the centennial birthday of Night Train's June featured artist Jaki Byard. In hour one, we'll hear the pianist, composer, and pioneering jazz educator in a number of different settings – both as a leader (early in his career on Prestige and later in the Maybeck Recital Hall series), and as a guest with Charles Mingus, Ricky Ford, Booker Ervin and Phil Woods. We'll also hear his compositions performed by Keith Jarrett and Cannonball & Nat Adderley.

Then in hour two in a special program we'll hear Byard in one of Mingus's greatest bands. Along with Byard, the Mingus Sextet featured Clifford Jordan, Eric Dolphy, Dannie Richmond, and Eric Dolphy. Though the group never made a studio album, recordings of their live performances captured the group's energy and adventurousness channeled through Mingus's compositions.

Thursday, June 16

Night Train marks birthdays of saxophonists Lucky Thompson and Jaki Byard and trumpeter Tom Harrell; highlights recordings made on this date by Art Blakey, Gene Ammons, and Louis Armstrong and His Hot Fives; showcases June featured artist Jaki Byard as a special guest with Al Cohn and Zoot Sims; and features new music from Bill Heid, and Curtis Stigers.

Then in hour two, it's a Lucky Thompson special. The program highlights music from throughout his career, spanning the '40s through the '60s, and music from swing to bebop and beyond in both lesser-known works and some of his pivotal recordings.

