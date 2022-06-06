Monty Alexander, The London Scene, Flutes & Cole Porter

Monday, June 6

Night Train marks the birthday of Monty Alexander with a program devoted entirely to his music. As part of the Triple Treat lineup, we'll hear a selection from one of the Jamaica-born pianist's earliest releases as a leader, in guest appearances with Milt Jackson, Mary Stallings, Ernestine Anderson, and Vanessa Rubin, and from one of his many reggae-inspired projects in hour one. In hour two, we head to the Savannah Music Festival for a special performance from Alexander to cap off the birthday celebration.

Tuesday, June 7

Tonight, we have a special program exploring new sounds from London courtesy of Jazz at 100 Today.

London has always been home to a thriving jazz scene. But today's scene is especially noteworthy for the gender and racial diversity of the players, their achievement at a young age, and the wide range of musical influences from hip-hop, club sounds, and the African and Caribbean diaspora.

Much of this diversity has its roots in the innovative educational organization, Tomorrow's Warriors, whose work over the past thirty years has produced a crescendo of young artists coming of age today.

The first hour of this Jazz at 100 Today Special explores music by Nubya Garcia, one of three tenor stars who are breaking out of the scene. Then hour two showcases two other tenor stars, 37-year-old Shabaka Hutchings and 34-year-old Binker Golding - players, mentors, teachers, and charismatic advocates for improvisational music.

Wednesday, June 8

It's a flute thing tonight on the Night Train as we highlight a variety of styles and artists featuring the flute. We'll hear "Flute Thing," a blast from the past from the Blues Project, along with music from flutists Ali Ryerson, Herbie Mann, Néstor Torres, Hubert Laws, Dave Valentin, Andrea Brachfeld, Joe Farrell, and Yusef Lateef.

Thursday, June 9

Today is the birthday of one of the giants of the Great American Songbook, Cole Porter. The many songs he did originally for theater and film have become perennial favorites and remain a major source of inspiration from jazz legends to contemporary artists alike. This two-part Night on the Town special traces the life and music of Cole Porter as told by the songs he wrote and the stories behind them.