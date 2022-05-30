Jazz Guitars, Cinematic Jazz & Piano Trios

Monday, May 30

Lots of great guitar sounds tonight on the Night Train. We mark the birthday of guitarist Randy Napoleon with the music he did as a leader and as part of Freddy Cole's band in hour one and feature him in a concert special from the Savannah Music Festival in hour two. We'll also hear from another guitarist, George Benson, and his classic Bad Benson album recorded on this date in 1974, and from a new album in tribute to Pat Martino from the all-star Alternative Guitar Summit. The May Trombone feature continues, with selections this time from Delfeayo Marsalis and Ray Anderson.

Tuesday, May 31

Birthdays celebrated tonight on the Night Tran include saxophonists Red Holloway and Greg Abate, drummers Louis Hayes (as a later leader and early in his career working with Horace Silver) and Albert 'Tootie' Heath (with brother Percy), and bassist Christian McBride (featured in a Savannah Music Festival concert special in hour two of the show). We'll also hear the latest from The Reid Hoyson Project, singer Hope Diamond and the Night is Alive supergroup. The veteran trio of Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein and Bill Stewart.

Wednesday, June 1

It's Movie Night on the Night Train! We'll hear great jazz versions of songs that appeared in films like The Wizard of Oz, I Want to Live, The Pink Panther, Alfie, A Touch of Evil and Top Hat, to name a few. We'll also hear music dedicated to filmmakers (Enrico Pieranunzi's tribute to Federico Fellini) and film composers (pianist and composer Jordan Seigel celebrating the styles of master film composers). Also on tap: classics from Pharoah Sanders, McCoy Tyner, and John Coltrane.

Thursday, June 2

Night Train highlights jazz piano trios tonight. We'll hear some classic lineups, including those led by Oscar Peterson, Red Garland and Nat Cole, and some contemporary piano trios, including those led by Aaron Goldberg, David Hazeltine and Alfredo Rodríguez. We'll also hear music from a Grammy-winning album from vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, a trio project from guitarist Pat Metheny, and some funky sounds from trombonist Ray Anderson's Alligatory Band.