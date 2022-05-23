Miles, Dylan, Africa Day and Jazz Trombones

Monday, May 23

Night Train marks birthdays of iconoclastic big band leader Artie Shaw, trumpeter Randy Sande, and inventive seven-string contemporary guitar master Charlie Hunter. We’ll hear the latest releases from Danilo Perez, Steve Slagle, and Lady Blackbird. And the May trombone feature continues with music featuring trombonists Wycliffe Gordon, J.J. Johnson and Michael Dease in hour one, and a special concert performance with trombonist Conrad Herwig in hour two of the show.

Tuesday, May 24

Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate Bob Dylan’s birthday. We’ll hear jazz covers of Dylan tunes in hour one from Bill Frisell, Abbey Lincoln, Diana Krall, Charles Lloyd & the Marvel, and more. Then in hour two it’s a special hosted by Patti Smith that explores the changing world of Dylan’s music in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Wednesday, May 25

Night Train joins in with Global Village to celebrate Africa Day, a holiday celebrated in many places around the world to mark African independence and unity. In hour one we’ll hear music from African jazz artists and African inspired works, including Randy Weston’s groundbreaking Uhuru Afrika (a piece with lyrics from Langston Hughes), Dee Dee Bridgewater’s Mali-inspired Red Earth album, Ethio-jazz creator Mulatu Astatke, and oud players Anouar Brahem and Ahmed Abdul-Malik. Then in hour two, it’s a special that showcases South African jazz greats of the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Thursday, May 26

Night Train marks the birthday of jazz legend Miles Davis with two special shows. In hour one, we’ll hear about his classic album and one of the all-time best sellers in jazz, Kind of Blue. Miles was also known for his restless explorations of different styles of music. A special in hour two runs down those Miles stylistic permutations.

