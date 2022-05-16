Jazz Trombones and Organs, Betty Carter, Jackie McLean and Big Joe Turner

Monday, May 16

Night Train marks the birthdays of drummer Red Holt and vocal legend Betty Carter (featured in hour one from one of her classic albums and a rare concert with another great, Carmen McRae, and in a special in hour two of the show). There’s more trombones for the May feature from Curtis Fuller, J.J. Johnson, and Kai Winding. New music includes a special tribute to Blue Note stalwart Tina Brooks from Skip Walker, Spanish bassist Manel Fortià, and Italian pianist Alberto Pibiri.

Tuesday, May 17

Night Train celebrates the birthdays of saxophonists Jackie McLean and Dewey Redman tonight. We’ll hear them both in recordings with their sons (Rene and Ravi, respectively) in hour one, and we have a Jackie McLean special lined up for hour two. Tonight's new music comes from the Blue Moods tribute to Mingus and baritone saxophonist David Larsen. The May trombone feature continues with Latin jazz trombonist Noah Bless and Rob McConnell with his Tentet.

Wednesday, May 18

Today marks the centennial birthday of May featured artist Kai Winding and Night Train celebrates with music he did as a leader, with trombone master J.J. Johnson, as part of the legendary Birth of the Cool sessions with Miles Davis, and backing singers Sarah Vaughan and Chris Connor. We’ll also get to some music from the great Kansas City shouter Big Joe Turner for his birthday and highlight new albums from the Heavyweights Brass Band, swing outfit the Scott Silbert Big Band, guitarist George Freeman, and singer Liz Terrell.

Thursday May, 19

Night Train highlights jazz organists tonight – including such masters as Dr. Lonnie Smith, Charles Earland, Jimmy McGriff, Mel Rhyne and John Patton, and contemporary artists including John Medeski, Mike LeDonne, and Joey DeFrancesco. And we’ll even get to some music from Alice Coltrane, best known as a harpist, featured on organ on one of her classic albums.

