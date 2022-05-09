Jazz Trombones, Alto Saxophones, Carla Bley and More

Monday, May 9

Night Train marks birthdays of Brazilian pianist, singer and composer Tania Maria and guitarist Anthony Wilson. We continue the May Trombone feature with music from Kai Winding (whose centennial birthday is this month), trombone legend J.J. Johnson and a concert special with trombonist Wycliffe Gordon in an hour two. There’s new music from guitarists George Freeman and Dave Stryker – and music from classic recordings made on this date by Billie Holiday and Sonny Rollins.

Tuesday, May 10

Night Train showcases classic and contemporary alto sax players tonight, including the great Charlie Parker and a tribute to him from Lee Konitz and selections from Johnny Hodges, Cannonball Adderley, Phil Woods, Kenny Garrett, Richie Cole, Hank Crawford, and Steve Slagle. Also on tap are vocalists Joe Williams, Abbey Lincoln and Ernestine Anderson, organist Joey DeFrancesco, and the Afro Bop Alliance Big Band.

Wednesday, May 11

Night Train continues the May Jazz Trombone feature with veteran player Steve Davis. Joe Fiedler with his trombone and tuba Big Sackbut lineup and Crescent City great Johnny Adams, doing one of his famous “mouth trombone” solos. New music tonight comes from singer Catherine Russell and guitarist Bruce Forman. And we mark the birthdays of songwriter Irving Berlin and pianist and composer Carla Bley (also featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Thursday, May 12

In conjunction with the May feature, Night Train showcases legendary and contemporary trombonists. We’ll hear music from centennial birthday artist Kai Winding, the legendary J.J. Johnson and tracks from Curtis Fuller, Rob McConnell, Michael Dease (with a trombone lineup), Conrad Herwig (from his Latin Side projects), and Delfeayo Marsalis. We’ll also hear a classic from Eddie Harris, new music from vocalist Jazzmeia Horn, flutist Tom Keenlyside, Brazilian guitarist Phill Fest, saxophonist Idit Shner (with the Zimbabwean-inspired Mhondoro project), and Deanna Witkowski (with a tribute to Mary Lou Williams).