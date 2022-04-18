April Centennials + Jazz Percussion With Tito Puente & Danny Gottlieb

Monday, April 18

Night Train marks the birthdays of Texas blues and swing great Clarence ‘Gatemouth’ Brown, pianist Hal Galper, and drummer Danny Gottlieb (with Pat Metheny in hour one and as a guest in an Art of Jazz Drumming special in hour two). New music tonight comes from The Reid Hoyson Project, organist Tony Monaco, and guitarist Oz Noy, and we hear music from Jimmy Rowles last album, Lilac Time, recorded on this date in 1994.

Tuesday, April 19

Night Train steps aside for a two-part Jazz Profiles special for April featured artist Charles Mingus whose centennial birthday is later this week. The program explores the broad arc of his career from his early days through his emergence as a powerful and unique composer to his later years.

Wednesday, April 20

Tonight's birthday music comes from guitarist Issi Rozen, bassist Avishai Cohen, vibes master Lionel Hampton, and Latin jazz great Tito Puente (featured in a special in hour two of the show). New music tonight comes from Latin jazz saxophonists Alexey León and Diego Rivera, pianist Larry Vuckovich, and the trio of Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein and Bill Stewart.

Thursday, April 21

Throughout this month, Night Train has been celebrating four jazz centennials birthdays. This time, we devote the show to all of them. We’ll hear: