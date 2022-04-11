April Centennials + Unusual Instruments, Herbie Hancock, Jazz Bass & Gene Ammons

Monday, April 11

It’s unusual instruments in jazz, this time on the Night Train. We’ll hear:



Harmonica from two masters – April featured artist Toots Thielemans and Howard Levy

Jazz harp from Dorothy Ashby and Carol Robbins

Sitar on a piece from trumpeter Brad Goode

Violin from Regina Carter on her debut album

Oboe from Yusef Lateef

Bass trumpet from Al Muirhead on an album featuring the instrument

Alto flute from Herbie Mann

Accordion from Richard Galliano

Kora and balafon from the Kora Jazz Trio

Tuesday, April 12

Night Train teams up with Global Village to celebrate the birthday of jazz legend Herbie Hancock. In hour one, we’ll explore a wide range of Hancock’s music – from his debut album as the leader to work with Miles Davis, The Headhunters, and his albums in tribute to The New Standards and Joni Mitchell. Then in hour two, it’s a special look at Hancock and two other alums of Miles Davis’s Second Great Quintet, Tony Williams and Wayne Shorter.

Wednesday, April 13

Night Train ‘gives the bassists some’ this time, highlighting both legends and some of the key figures on the scene today. We’ll hear music from Christian McBride, Ben Wolfe, Ray Brown, Ron Carter, Kyle Eastwood, Boris Kozlov, Ben Allison, and April featured artist Charles Mingus (singing and playing piano, and in a new tribute album from Harry Skoler). There’s also new music from guitarist Ron Jackson, singer Catherine Russell, pianists Anthony Wonsey and Bill O’Connell.

Thursday, April 14

Night Train joins in with Global Village tonight to mark the birthday of soul-jazz saxophonist Gene Ammons (including music he did with April featured artist Duke Jordan and a Jazz Profiles special in hour two of the show). We also mark the birthday of veteran trombonist Steve Davis (as a leader and with Harold Mabern) and highlight soulful and bluesy new releases from Pat Bianchi, Eric Person, ad the Soul Message Band with Hinda Hoffmann.