Brazil & Lockjaw Feature, World Piano Day, Jazz Classics & “Classical” Jazz

Monday, March 28

Night Train kicks off the week with more music for our March dual feature celebrating the centennial birthday of Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis and the music of Brazil. We’ll hear Davis with a quintet he led with another tenor man, Johnny Griffin, and as part of the band supporting Count Basie and Big Joe Turner. Along with Brazilian sounds from singer Luciana Souza, Stan Getz with João Gilberto (and a young Gary Burton), and the sublime Trio da Paz, featured in a concert special in hour two of the show. New music tonight comes from guitarist Doug MacDonald, singer and Genus Grant recipient Cécile McLorin Salvant, and the Night is Alive lineup.

Tuesday, March 29

Night Train joins in with Global Village tonight to celebrate World Piano Day. We’ll hear jazz piano legends, tributes to them, and current rising stars on the instrument in hour one. Among the artists featured are Fats Waller, Thelonious Monk, Bill Charlap, Jessica Williams (who passed away recently), Red Garland (with March featured artist Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis), Deanna Witkowski (with a tribute to Mary Lou Williams), Hilton Ruiz (saluting Herbie Hancock) and two piano players born on this date – Moon Mullican and Camille Howard. Then in hour two, we head to the Savannah Music Festival for a “Piano Showdown” with four quite different stylistic players – Eddie Palmieri, Bob Seely, Henry Butler, and Aaron Goldberg.

Wednesday, March 30

Night Train features’ classical jazz’ this time – that is, jazz reinterpretations of classical compositions. We’ll highlight works from Bach, Borodin, Mussorgsky, Ravel, and more, reimagined by French third stream pioneer Jacques Loussier, jazz hitmaker Dave Brubeck, clarinetist Eddie Daniels, guitar master Jim Hall, vocalist and lyricist Tessa Souter, and more.

Thursday, March 31

Night Train highlights jazz legends and classic recordings tonight – including music from Ella Fitzgerald with Duke Ellington, Bill Evans, John Coltrane (with Thelonious Monk and from A Love Supreme), tenor sax legend Coleman Hawkins, Erroll Garner’s classic Concert by the Sea, legendary bassist Ron Carter, and the Montgomery Brothers (Wes, Buddy, and Monk).