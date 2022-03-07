Brazil & Eddie ‘Lockjaw’ Davis @ 100, Women’s Day, Bagpipe Day, Tenors & Remembering Ernie Andrews

Monday, March 7

It’s music with a variety of “Latin tinges” tonight on the Night Train. We’ll hear selections from Latin jazz flutist Néstor Torres, a salute to Brazil’s Egberto Gismonti from clarinetist Eddie Daniels, the intriguing China Caribe project from Dongfeng Liu, Cuban piano master Chucho Valdés, Chilean singer Claudia Acuña, and the late, great trumpeter Jerry González with his Pirates of Flamenco.

Tuesday, March 8

Night Train joins in with Global Village to mark International Women’s Day. In hour one, we’ll highlight some of the latest releases from women vocalists – including Lady Blackbird, Samara Joy, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Shawnn Monteiro, and more (and a few instrumentalists – Deanna Witkowski, Eliane Elias and Alexa Tarantino). Then in hour two, a special focusing on some of the premier female ensembles working today, including The Tiptons, Artemis, and more.

Wednesday, March 9

March featured artist Eddie “Lockjaw’ Davis steps aside this night to make room for some other great tenor players in jazz. We’ll hear both classic and contemporary tenor players, including John Coltrane, Hank Mobley, Houston Person, Michael Brecker, Stan Getz, Jorge Nila’s Tenor Time tribute, and more. And there’s music from pianists Erroll Garner (from the Octave reissue series) and Larry Willis (from his final recording sessions), and a previously unreleased studio set from Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers.

Thursday, March 10

Night Train continues the March feature highlighting the music of Brazil and the centennial birthday of Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis; highlights the Kenny Garrett album that just took home the NAACP Image Award for Best Instrumental Jazz Album; remembers L.A. vocal legend Ernie Andrews, who just passed away; and joins in with Global Village to mark Bagpipe Day with music from the original jazz bagpiper Rufus Harley in hour one, and a special in hour two that showcases bagpipes in a variety of musical settings.