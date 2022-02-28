Brazil & Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis @ 100, Roseanna Vitro, Nilson Matta & Trumpets

Monday, February 28

Night Train marks birthdays of pianist Mike Wofford (featured in the acclaimed Maybeck Recital Hall series) and singer Roseanna Vitro (with music from her new vocalese album and an earlier tribute to Clare Fischer in hour one, and in a special in hour two). Tonight's new music comes from the Bill Charlap Trio, drummer Louis Hayes, bassist David Finck, and Hinda Hoffman with the Soul Message Band.

Tuesday, March 1

Night Train begins the March Brazil feature with a celebration of the birthday of bassist Nilson Matta (as a leader, with Trio da Paz, and in a special concert performance in hour two of the show (We'll also feature Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis this month for his centennial birthday, starting tomorrow on his actual birthday). We'll also mark the birthday of guitarist Ralph Towner; celebrate Fat Tuesday; hear new music from guitarist Juan Carlos Quintero, saxophonist Steve Slagle, and the Montreal Jazz Trio; and revisit Fats Waller's classic "Handful of Keys" recorded on this date in 1929.

Wednesday, March 2

Night Train marks the centennial birthday today of March featured artist Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis. We kick off the month-long feature (along with the music of Brazil) with music from across his career and showcasing the variety of his work, from Latin-flavored work, to soul jazz, to ballads. We'll hear him in the successful combo he led with organist Shirley Scott and projects he did with Red Garland, Coleman Hawkins, and Harry "Sweets" Edison. We also mark the birthdays of composer Kurt Weill and guitarist Wolfgang Muthspiel; showcase the classic Miles Davis Kind of Blue tracks that were recorded on this date in 1959; and feature new titles from Jeremy Monteiro with Alberto Marsico, Houston Person, Farnell Newton, Larry Vuckovich, Blue Moods, the Reid Hoyson Project, and the Helge Lien Trio.

Thursday, March 3

We've got trumpets tonight on the Night Train, including Louis Armstrong, Roy Eldridge, Jeremy Pelt, Wynton Marsalis, Miles Davis, Brad Goode, Thomas Marriott, Randy Brecker, Roy Hargrove, Donald Byrd, and more. We'll also change things up a bit with Clark Terry on Varitone trumpet and Al Muirhead on bass trumpet.