Presidents Day, Latin Jazz, West Coast Jazz & David’ Fathead’ Newman

Monday, February 21

Night Train celebrates Presidents’ Day with music from and the stories of Abe Lincoln, George Washington, and ‘the Prez’ himself – Lester Young. We’ll also hear a ‘campaign song’ from Louis Jordan, some patriotic sounds from John Daversa’s triple-Grammy winning American Dreamers album, music from Dizzy Gillespie (who did his own unique run for President in 1964), and more; plus a special tribute to Lester Young in hour two of the show.

Tuesday, February 22

Contemporary Latin Jazz is on the bill tonight on the Night Train. We’ll hear selections from Steve Khan, one of the Latin Side projects from Conrad Herwig, the Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra, Eliane Elias with Chucho Valdés, Poncho Sanchez, and new releases from guitarist Juan Carlos Quintero and pianist Edward Simon. We’ll also hear new music from singers Shawnn Monteiro, Samara Joy and Lady Blackbird, pianists Steve Million and Anthony Wonsey, Joe Fiedler’s Sesame Street project, and bassist Ben Allison.

Wednesday, February 23

Night Train highlights West Coast Jazz tonight. We’ll hear music from Shelly Manne’s classic Peter Gunn album and West Coast greats like Chet Baker, Art Pepper, Paul Desmond, Charlie Haden (with his Quartet West lineup), Benny Carter, and Teddy Edwards.

Thursday, February 24

Night Train marks the birthday of David ‘Fathead’ Newman. We’ll hear his early work with Ray Charles, his debut album done with the help of Charles, music from later albums where he is featured on flute, and a special featuring him in hour two of the show. We’ll also hear new music from pianists Bill O’Connell and Harold Mabern and guitarist Doug MacDonald. And the February Tuba Feature continues with music from Bob Stewart and Red Callender.