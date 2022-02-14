Valentine’s Day, Harold Arlen, Jeff Clayton, McPartland Plays Wilder & More Tuba

Monday, February 14

Night Train joins Global Village and Strange Currency in celebrating Valentine’s Day with a show devoted to songs of the heart. Highlights include Chet Baker, Nina Simone, Shirley Horn, Etta James, John Coltrane with Johnny Hartman, Karrin Allyson (revisiting Coltrane’s Ballads album), and Ella Fitzgerald with Louis Armstrong. It’s also the birthday of saxophonist Maceo Parker (of James Brown’s JB Horns fame) and trombonist Rob McConnell, so the show highlights the romantic side of their work as well.

Tuesday, February 15

Night Train marks birthdays of Crescent City drummer Herlin Riley (on a tribute to Jimmy Smith from Lucky Peterson), pianist Dena DeRose (with special guest Sheila Jordan), and composer Harold Arlen (including a special featuring his work in hour two of the show). And new releases featured tonight come from guitarist Randy Napoleon, trumpeter Farnell Newton, and pianist Larry Vuckovich.

Wednesday, February 16

Night Train continues the February Tuba feature with contemporary tuba master Howard Johnson (showcased as a special guest with organist Barbara Dennerlein). New releases featured tonight come from Blue Moods (in a tribute to Charles Mingus), soul-jazz duo Jeremy Monteiro & Alberto Marsico, guitarist Bruce Forman (with a salute to The Poll Winners), and Roseanna Vitro (with vocalese Charlie Parker). We remember saxophonist Jeff Clayton’s music with brother John in the Clayton Brothers, including a concert special in hour two of the show from the Savannah Music Festival. And we’ll hear music from Caribbean trumpeter and composer Etienne Charles, who is featured in this month’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival airing on February 28.

Thursday, February 17

Night Train marks the birthday of songwriter and Great American Songbook historian Alec Wilder with performances of his songs from his friend and famed pianist Marian McPartland. We also mark the birthday of clarinet master Buddy DeFranco with the music he did as a leader and with jazz piano giant Art Tatum. New music tonight comes from Dave Stryker, Larry Vuckovich, the Count Basie Orchestra, Jeff Lederer, and more. And our February tuba feature continues with Bob Stewart (guesting with John Scofield, also Bill Frisell) and euphonium player Brad Felt.