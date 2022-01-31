Wrapping Up The Best, Jazz Tuba, Joshua Redman & Stan Getz

Monday, January 31

Night Train wraps up the January feature looking back at the Best of 2021 with a special rebroadcast of our countdown of the show’s Top 20 favorites of the year. We’ll hear previously unreleased recordings from jazz masters, rising stars, seldom heard lead instruments and a wide array of approaches from the year. The full list of Night Train and other local music show favorites can be found here on the KMUW website.

Tuesday, February 1

Night Train joins Global Village to mark Chinese New Year with music from Anthony Brown’s Asian American Orchestra and Jon Jang & the Pan-Asian Arkestra. We’ll also celebrate the birthdays of Joe Sample and Joshua Redman. And the February Bob Stewart feature begins with the music he did with saxophonist Arthur Blythe.

Wednesday, February 2

Night Train marks birthdays of saxophonists Sonny Stitt and Stan Getz (featured in a special in hour two looking at the music he did at the end of his career). We’ll also hear the tuba of Sam Pilafian with Travelin’ Light as part of the February Tuba feature. New music this time comes from Brazilian guitarist Bola Sete, trumpeter Farnell Newton, and drummer Louis Hayes.

Thursday, February 3

Night Train marks the birthday of February featured artist and tuba master, Bob Stewart. We’ll hear him as a leader and special guest with Arthur Blythe, David Murray, and more in hour one of the show. Then in hour two, as our month-long tuba celebrations continue, it’s a special featuring the music of “Tuba Tsar” (say it fast to get the play on words) Joe Tardo.