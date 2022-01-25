Best Of 2021 + Tenors, Jobim, Stephane Grappelli & Bobby Hutcherson

Monday, January 24

Tonight on the Night Train, it’s “Tenors of Our Time” as we highlight contemporary tenor saxophone players and current releases from veteran tenor players. We’ll hear music from Roy Hargrove’s Tenor of Our Times album with special guest Stanley Turrentine, Bob Mintzer’s latest album with the WDR Big Band, new music from alto player Eric Person with tenor veteran Houston Person (no relation), Joey DeFrancesco’s new album featuring his first time on record playing tenor, the 2021 album from Charles Lloyd & The Marvels, and a new tribute to John Coltrane from tenor man Dave Wilson.

Tonight’s new releases come from singer Shawnn Monteiro, organist Pat Bianchi, jump blues guitarist Dave Specter, and the Bill Charlap Trio. We remember guitarist Pat Martino and songwriter, singer, and pianist Dave Frishberg, who passed away last year.

Tuesday, January 25

Night Train joins in with Global Village tonight to mark the birthday of Brazilian legend and bossa nova pioneer Antônio Carlos Jobim. We’ll hear some of his classic tracks from Antonio Adolfo’s 2021 tribute to Jobim, Brazilian singer Leny Andrade (who shares a birthday with Jobim), guitarist Pat Martino and singer Carol Fredette (both of whom passed away last year), 2021 releases by guitarists John Stein and Bola Sete, and baritone saxophone great Gerry Mulligan with singer Jane Duboc.

It’s also the birthday of saxophonist and composer Benny Golson. We’ve got some of his classic compositions performed by Golson himself and on a new release from the Reid Hoyson Project. Then we’ll hear interviews and more music from Golson in a special in hour two of the show.

Wednesday, January 26

Night Train teams up with Global Village to mark Australia Day with music from Australian jazz artists, including Frank Gambale, Chris McNulty, and Nicki Parrott. The look back at the past year in jazz continues with music from Grammy nominees Kurt Elling with Charlie Hunter, Patricia Barber, and the Christian McBride Big Band.

It’s the birthday of swing violin giant Stéphane Grappelli. In hour one, we’ll hear the music he did with guitarist Martin Taylor and a special about Grappelli’s historic work with guitarist Django Reinhardt in hour two of the show.

Thursday, January 27

Night Train continues the look back on the past year in jazz with a remembrance of pianists Norman Simmons and Barry Harris and the Grammy-nominated album from Gerry Gibbs. We’ll hear new music from the Sean Fyfe Quartet and guitarist Doug MacDonald – doing a composition from Jerome Kern, who was born on this date.

It is also the birthday of guitarist Ray Obiedo (we’ll hear music from his popular 2021 album), saxophonist Bob Mintzer (from his 2021 release with the WDR Big Band), and vibes great Bobby Hutcherson (featured in a Jazz Profiles special in hour two of the show).