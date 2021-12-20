© 2021 KMUW
Holiday New Releases And Specials & The First Day Of Winter

Published December 20, 2021 at 9:37 AM CST
Monday, December 20

Night Train kicks off a week of holiday specials, beginning by joining with Global Village to highlight new holiday releases. We’ll hear new seasonal sets from Norah Jones, Jeff Hamilton, June Bisantz, the Pete Ellman Big Band, Kat Edmonson, along with additional holiday sounds from Lucy Smith, Susie Arioli, TriBeCaStan, and Ted Rosenthal. There’s also new music from Harold Mabern, Anthony Wonsey and David Janeway, and classic tracks from J.J. Johnson and Charles Lloyd.

Tuesday, December 21

Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to mark the first day of winter. We’ve got a wide array of original and favorite songs of the season to share from Cyrille Aimée, Sting, Al Di Meola, Frank Kimbrough and Dave Stryker in hour one; and Cyrus Chestnut, Pee Wee Ellis (of the James Brown Horns), the Yellowjackets, the Ted Rosenthal Trio, and Kurt Elling in hour two of the show.

Wednesday, December 22

Join us as the Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency for an evening of holiday music. Jazz versions of seasonal favorites are featured for the entire show – from jazz holiday classics to contemporary holiday releases, including seasonal tuba favorites from Travelin’ Light, the Hollywood Tuba 12 and Rhythm & Brass; classics from Joe Pass, the Ray Brown Trio, A Charlie Brown Christmas and Charlie Byrd; some bluesy holiday tunes from B.B. King and Houston Person; and contemporary holiday tracks from Joey DeFrancesco, Renée Fleming, Pee Wee Ellis, and Cécile McLorin Salvant.

Thursday, December 23

Night Train steps aside for two hours of holiday music from Joy to the World – a holiday concert tradition from pianist Bob Thompson and his band, along with special guests doing songs of the season. In hour one, Thompson is joined by vocalist Catherine Russell, and in hour two, it’s singer Rodney Boyden.

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
