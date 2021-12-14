Mark Elf, Clark Terry, Andy Razaf & Remembering Barry Harris

Monday, December 13

Night Train marks the birthdays of organist Lucky Peterson (with an album in tribute to soul-jazz and organ pioneer Jimmy Smith, and as a guest with Abbey Lincoln) and guitarist Mark Elf with the music he did as a leader, as a guest with the Heath Brothers and as the featured artist in a special in hour two of the show). We’ll also hear a new album of piano duets from Eliane Elias with both Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés and a classic from saxophonist David ‘Fathead’ Newman.

Tuesday, December 14

Night Train celebrates the birthday of Clark Terry in a special edition of the show. We’ll hear music from Terry in hour one, ranging from his early work with Duke Ellington to his debut album and onto guest appearances he made with Ray Brown, Oscar Peterson, Dianne Reeves, Dinah Washington and more. Then a special in hour two surveys the life and career of the master trumpeter, mentor and pioneering jazz educator.

Wednesday, December 15

It’s the birthday of Latin Jazz piano giant Eddie Palmieri, trombone master Curtis Fuller, and pianist and composer Barry Harris. Harris passed away last week, just seven days shy of his 92nd birthday. We’ll remember him with some of his music in hour one and a special devoted to his life and music in hour two of the show. We’ll also hear the latest from singer Lauren Henderson and drummer Gerry Gibbs.

Thursday, December 16

Night Train marks the birthdays of guitarist John Abercrombie, soul-jazz organist Johnny ‘Hammond’ Smith, saxophonist Joe Farrell, and songwriter Andy Razaf (featured in a special in hour two of the show). And we’ll also hear recently released live sets from saxophonist Houston Person and from the Chick Corea Akoustic Band.