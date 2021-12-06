© 2021 KMUW
Night Train

Dave Brubeck, Slide Hampton, Jimmy Smith & Donald Byrd

Published December 6, 2021 at 9:07 AM CST
Monday, December 6

Night Train kicks off the week with celebrations of several jazz birthdays, including bassist Miroslav Vitouš (with Weather Report), Latin jazz percussionist Robby Ameen (on the Conrad Herwig Latin Side of Herbie Hancock project), bassist Harvie S (from a newly released live set), lyricist Ira Gershwin (showcasing songs he did with his brother and also with Kurt Weill), and jazz legend Dave Brubeck (featured on new albums in hour one and in a Jazz Profiles special in hour two of the show).

Tuesday, December 7

Night Train remembers trombonist, educator, composer, arranger, and bandleader Slide Hampton, who passed away recently. We’ll hear music he did as a leader and with trombonists J.J. Johnson and Melba Liston, and as a special guest with Bill Charlap in a Savannah Music Festival concert special in hour two. We also mark the birthday of organist Pat Bianchi with music from his new album of Stevie Wonder songs and with guitar legend Pat Martino.

Wednesday, December 8

It’s the birthday of soul-jazz organ great Jimmy Smith and Night Train celebrates with classic tracks from him in hour one and a fascinating interview and more music in hour two of the show. We’ll also hear some contemporary organ sounds from Dr. Lonnie Smith. Joey DeFrancesco, Lucky Peterson, and the Kyle Asche Organ Trio. And among tonight’s new releases – Joe Fiedler is back with more of his wild and wooly, Fuzzy and Blue unique takes on tunes from Sesame Street.

Thursday, December 9

Night Train marks the birthdays of Dan Hicks, singer Kenny Washington, and trumpeter Donald Byrd (featured with Red Garland and Art Blakey in hour one and featured in a special in hour two that focuses on his ‘50s and ‘60s hard bop recordings). We’ll also hear the latest releases from singer Gemma Sherry and drummer Louis Hayes.

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
