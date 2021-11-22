Remembering Dave Frishberg, Sax & Strings, Johnny Mandel, Half of Four Bros. & Thanksgiving

Monday, November 22

Night Train continues the Saxophone Month feature with a “sax & strings” special and begins a week-long tribute to songwriter, pianist and singer Dave Frishberg, who passed away last week. Ever since Charlie Parker recorded with strings, saxophonists have followed with their own projects. We’ll hear both veterans and contemporary players, including Parker, Stan Getz, Ben Webster, Eric Alexander, Jim Snidero, Cannonball Adderley, James Carter, Cory Weeds and more. We’ll also hear a few singers with strings too, including Billie Holiday and Shelia Jordan (doing a Dave Frishberg song, as do singers Shawnn Monteiro and Susannah McCorkle sans strings). Plus the latest releases from saxophonist Alexa Tarantino, guitarist Randy Napoleon, pianist Antonio Adolfo, singer Lauren Henderson, and salutes to guitarist Pat Martino and organist Dr. Lonnie Smith who also passed away recently.

Tuesday, November 23

Night Train continues the week-long tribute to songwriter, pianist and singer Dave Frishberg with music from one of his own releases, an album he did with singer Connie Evingson, and a cover of one of his songs on a new album from Susan Krebs & Mixed Remotions. Saxophone Month continues with veterans Gerry Mulligan, Benny Golson and Houston Person. And Night Train also marks the birthdays of singer Gloria Lynne, bassist Ray Drummond, drummer RJ Spangler, and composer Johnny Mandel (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Wednesday, November 24

Night Train marks birthdays of pianist Teddy Wilson (with Billie Holiday), organist Brian Charette, and saxophonists Al Cohen and Serge Chaloff (featured in an hour two special about the Four Brothers saxophone line). There’s more for this week’s tribute to Dave Frishberg, including a classic he did with Bob Dorough, a set he recorded with singer Rebecca Kilgore, and a cover of one of his songs off a new album from singer Shawnn Monteiro. Other new releases tonight come from Roseanna Vitro, John Stein, and Pat Coil.

Friday, November 25

Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to serve up a musical feast for Thanksgiving. Our musical menu is filled with songs about food – from the turkey and sweet potatoes to a host of holiday desserts – cooked up by such tasty artists as Bob Dorough, Jaco Pastorius, Gene Ammons, Cyrus Chestnut, Matt Wilson, Don Cherry, Sonny Rollins, Karrin Allyson, and more.