Saxophone Month + W.C. Handy, Duos, Sheila Jordan & Johnny Mercer

Monday, November 15

Night Train continues the November Saxophone Month feature, this time with the help of two players born on this date – Jerome Richardson (as a leader, and with Tiny Grimes and Eddie “Lockjaw Davis”), and Seldon Powell (with Betty Carter and Johnny “Hammond” Smith), including work they did together as guests with both Mose Allison and Oscar Peterson. We’ll also hear saxophonists Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson, Cannonball Adderley, Hamiet Blueitt, and Brent Jensen. New music tonight comes from Slide Attack, the Montreal Jazz Trio, Jon Batiste (on an album to benefit the Jazz Foundation’s Musicians Emergency Fund), Art Hirahara, Graham Dechter, and Bruce Forman/John Clayton/Jeff Hamilton (on a salute to The Poll Winners lineup of Barney Kessel, Ray Brown and Shelly Manne using their original instruments).

Tuesday, November 16

Tonight on the Night Train it’s birthday salutes to singer Diana Krall and composer W.C. Handy (with covers of his songs from Herbie Hancock and Louis Armstrong in hour one and a special with music from Handy and some of his contemporaries in hour two of the show). And we’ll also hear the debut album from soul-jazz organist Kendall Carter, a later release from jazz organ great Dr. Lonnie Smith, and the latest from Latin jazz guitarist Ray Obiedo.

Wednesday, November 17

We go two by two tonight on the Night Train, highlighting classic and contemporary duo recordings. Among the artists featured is Bill Evans with Jim Hall, Jim Hall with Ron Carter, McCoy Tyner and Bobby Hutcherson, Carla Bley and Steve Swallow, the guitar duo of Gene Bertoncini and Steve Greene, a final duo recording from Keith Jarrett with Charlie Haden, and Carmen McRae with George Shearing. And as we continue the November Saxophone Month feature, we’ll highlight two contemporary artists, tenor player Cory Weeds and baritone saxophonist Paul Nedzela.

Thursday, November 18

Night Train marks the 93rd birthday of jazz vocal great Shelia Jordan, with music from two new releases featuring her. We’ll also hear a recent set of a previously unreleased performance from cornet player Don Cherry for his birthday. And we remember lyricist and composer Johnny Mercer, who was also born on this date. We’ll hear some of his songs on new albums from Shawnn Monteiro, Susan Krebs, and Andy James with John Patitucci in hour one and a special featuring covers of Mercer tunes from an eclectic group of artists in hour two of the show.