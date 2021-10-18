Montgomery Brothers + Curtis Stigers, Hard Bop, Jelly Roll & Dizzy

Monday, October 18

Night Train marks the birthdays of songwriter and bandleader Bobby Troup, singer Anita O’Day, trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, and saxophonist, singer and songwriter Curtis Stigers (featured in a special in hour two of the show). We’ll also hear music from October featured artists Wes and Buddy Montgomery and the latest releases from Paul Silbergleit, Pat Coil, and John Chin.

Tuesday, October 19

Some classic hard bop tonight on the Night Train, as the show focuses on that more bluesy and earthy style of jazz that evolved after bebop and performances and compositions from some of the masters , including Cannonball Adderley, Horace Silver, Lee Morgan, Hank Mobley, Duke Pearson and Bobby Timmons. We’ll also hear a remarkable Latin jazz project from trombonist Roswell Rudd with cuatro player Yomo Toro, another great trombonist – Melba Liston as a leader, and vibes from both Khan Jamal and Jason Marsalis.

Wednesday, October 20

Tonight on the Night Train we’ll hear the late, great Dr. Lonnie Smith with a song October featured artist Wes Montgomery recorded with Jimmy Smith and we’ll also hear Wes from his classic So Much Guitar album. There’s new music from guitarists Graham Dechter and Dan Wilson. And we mark birthdays of trumpeter Russell Gunn, guitarist Martin Taylor, and Jelly Roll Morton (featured in a special in hour two with another Crescent City jazz pioneer, Sidney Bechet).

Thursday, October 21

Night Train celebrates the birthday of jazz giant Dizzy Gillespie (also featured tonight in the Global Village and in a special in hour two of the Night Train). We’ll also get to music from flutist Ali Ryerson, bassist Marc Johnson (as part of Bill Evans’ last trio), and pianist Fred Hersch – all born on this date. And we’ll hear a new song from singer Stacey Kent co-written by Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro.