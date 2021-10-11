Montgomery Brothers + Canadian Thanksgiving, Spain National Day, Mel Rhyne, Art Tatum & Soul Jazz

Monday, October 11

Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving Day with a show devoted to music from Canadian artists. We’ll hear music from pianists Oscar Peterson and Oliver Jones, bassists Dave Young and Neil Swainson, singers Molly Johnson and Holly Cole, saxophonists Cory Weeds and PJ Perry, and jazz versions of Joni Mitchell songs from Diana Krall, Herbie Hancock and Laila Biali, along with music from Mitchell’s Mingus album.

Tuesday, October 12

Night Train teams up with Global Village to mark the National Day of Spain with music from Spanish jazz artists Ximo Tebar (with the late, great Dr. Lonnie Smith), Tete Montoliu, and Chano Domínguez. We also mark birthdays of guitarist Ed Cherry, saxophonist Harry Allen, and organist Mel Rhyne (in hour one with albums he did with and in tribute to October featured artist Wes Montgomery, and in a special in hour two of the show). New titles come from bassist Leon Lee Dorsey, a previously unreleased early album from singer Sheila Jordan, and Latin jazz singer Lauren Henderson.

Wednesday, October 13

Tonight on the Night Train we mark birthdays of saxophonist Pharoah Sanders, bassist Ray Brown, and piano giant Art Tatum (including in a special looking at Tatum in group settings in hour two of the show). We continue our October feature with music from Buddy Montgomery (as a leader and as part of the Riverside Reunion Band). And we’ll hear the latest from Gerry Gibbs (in a tribute to his father Terry Gibbs, who as also born on this date), pianist Alan Broadbent (in a string driven tribute to Dave Brubeck), and the Montreal Jazz Trio.

Thursday, October 14

It’s a Soul Jazz Spectacular tonight on the Night Train with great classic and contemporary soul jazz tracks. We’ll hear music from October featured artist Wes Montgomery with organist Jimmy Smith, new releases from Houston Person, the Kyle Asche Organ Trio and the Nightcrawlers, and such legends as Jack McDuff, Shirley Scott, and the late Dr. Lonnie Smith and Pee Wee Ellis.

