Montgomery Brothers + World Animal Day, Duke Robillard, Jazz Organ, Mark Whitfield & Larry Young

Monday, October 4

Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency tonight to mark World Animal Day. We’ll also remember the late great soul jazz organist Dr. Lonnie Smith; feature new releases from Pat Coil, Roseanna Vitro, the Night Crawlers, John Chin and Lionel Loueke; and mark birthdays of singer Leon Thomas, bassists Robert Hurst (with Wynton Marsalis) and Steve Swallow (with Carla Bley), and guitarist Duke Robillard (featured in a special in hour two that focuses on his jazz-oriented releases).

Tuesday, October 5

Night Train highlights jazz organists tonight, including Wild Bill Davis with long-time music partner and fellow Ellington alum Johnny Hodges, the Oliver Lake Organ Quartet, “the Mighty Burner” Charles Earland, “Brother” Jack McDuff, veteran Jimmy McGriff, rising stars on the jazz organ scene Pat Bianchi and Jared Gold, and in conjunction with the October Montgomery Brothers feature, former Wes Montgomery bandmate Mel Rhyne.

Wednesday, October 6

Tonight on the Night Train, it’s music from two artists born on this date: guitarist Mark Whitfield with two tributes to October featured artist Wes Montgomery and pianist Norman Simmons as a leader and with Carmen McRae. Featured new releases include guitarist Royce Campbell, singer Trineice Robinson, and the trombone duo of Wayne Coniglio and Scott Winfield. And we’ve got a Soul Jazz Guitar special in hour two with Wes Montgomery, Grant Green, and Kenny Burrell.

Thursday, October 7

Night Train marks birthdays of Cuban pianist and composer Alfredo Rodriguez (also heard earlier this evening on Global Village), veteran drummer Jo Jones (with Billie Holiday) and innovative organist Larry Young (with Grant Green and Etta Jones in hour one and in a special in hour two). We’ll hear October featured artists Buddy and Monk Montgomery in the Mastersounds. And there’s new music from singer Lauren Henderson and a blast from the past from Fats Waller.

