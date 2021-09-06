Sept. Feature/Hendricks & Hamilton, Labor Day, Brazilian Night, Tributes and Covers & Elvin Jones

Monday, September 6

Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency with special programming for Labor Day. Here, we step aside for a Best of American Routes Live from the Crescent City special. We’ll hear studio concerts and conversation featuring the Pine Leaf Boys with Cajun tunes and dances, Haitian-American singer songwriter Leyla McCalla and her band, Creole banjoist and songman Don Vappie, New Orleans’ king of the trumpet, Kermit Ruffins, jazz saxophone modernist Donald Harrison, and a never before heard acoustic set by Rickie Lee Jones.

Tuesday, September 7

Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency for a Brazilian Independence Day celebration. We’ll hear Stan Getz, who helped introduce American audiences to bossa nova music, a new album from Brazilian pianist, composer and arranger Antonio Adolfo in tribute to Jobim, Bebel Gilberto, the daughter of bossa pioneer Joao Gilberto, and more.

We’ll also hear Brazilian influenced work from sax legend Sonny Rollins and pianist Bruce Barth, both born on this date, and September featured artists Chico Hamilton and Jon Hendricks (here with his lyrics to a Brazilian classic sung by Karrin Allyson). Then in hour two, it’s a “Cheerful Brazilian” concert special featuring several contemporary Brazilian artists and groups.

Wednesday, September 8

Night Train highlights tributes and covers tonight – including compositions from Horace Silver, Thelonious Monk, Cannonball Adderley, Frank Foster, Chick Corea, Mose Allison, and Tadd Dameron as performed by Taj Mahal, Allan Harris, Tim Hegarty, Doug MacDonald, Maria Muldaur, Joe Farrell, and more.

Thursday, September 9

Night Train continues the September Centennial birthday salutes to songwriter and vocalese pioneer Jon Hendricks (here in Lambert, Hendricks & Ross) and drummer Chico Hamilton (from one of his later comeback recordings). There’s also new releases from Roy Hargrove with Mulgrew Miller, singer Hazel Mitchell-Bell, and the Altoizm sax trio, and birthday salutes to bassist George Mraz, saxophonist David Sanchez, and legendary drummer Elvin Jones (including a special in hour two featuring him with brothers Thad and Hank Jones).

