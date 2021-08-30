August Feature/Herb Ellis, September Feature/Jon Hendricks & Chico Hamilton + R. Crumb, Lyricist Lerner and Horace Silver

Monday, August 30

Night Train celebrates birthdays of guitarist Rodney Jones, hard bop trumpet master Kenny Dorham, and illustrator, mandolinist, and old-timey record collector R. Crumb (including a special in hour two featuring Crumb in conversation and playing a lot of early blues and jazz recordings, including some rarities from his own personal collection). Plus more from featured artist Herb Ellis and new releases from drummer Gerry Gibbs, bassist Harvie S, and vibes player Simon Moullier.

Tuesday, August 31

Music tonight on the Night Train from The Crusaders, the Modern Jazz Quartet, saxophonist Dave McMurray (with a new album of jazz versions of Grateful Dead classics), guitarist Ray Obiedo (with a new Latin jazz version of a hit from El Chicano), and a number of classic compositions (from the likes of Sarah Vaughan, Tierney Sutton, and Chet Baker) featuring the lyrics of Alan Jay Lerner and a special in hour two of the show focusing on his work.

Wednesday, September 1

Night Train remembers Stones drummer Charlie Watts. In hour one, we’ll hear him with September featured artist Chico Hamilton and as part of Tim Ries Stones World project, and a special in hour two exploring the influences and recordings that showcase Watts’ art as a drummer. We also mark birthdays of pianists Gene Harris and Wayne Horvitz, singer Teri Thornton, saxophonist Art Pepper, and bassist Essiet Essiet.

Thursday, September 2

Join us tonight on the Night Train for music from Brazilian guitarists Steve Masakowski and Laurindo Almeida, drummer Sherrie Maricle, and also pianist Horace Silver – all born on this date. We’ll hear September featured artist Jon Hendricks with Lambert, Hendricks & Ross doing a Horace Silver song and also an all-star tribute to Silver in hour two of the show. New music tonight comes from the Kyle Asche Organ Trio, the Russell Ferrante Trio, and the Night Crawlers.

