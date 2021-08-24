August Feature/Herb Ellis + Brad Mehldau, Wayne Shorter, Texas & A KC/Chi-Town Soul Jazz Showdown

Monday, August 23

Night Train continues the August feature celebrating the centennial birthday of guitarist Herb Ellis – in hour one with Billie Holiday, as a leader, and as part of the Oscar Peterson Trio, and in an Oscar Peterson special in hour two. There’s also music from Bobby Watson, Brad Mehldau and Terje Rypdal, all born on this date, and the latest from the Mark Masters Ensemble, marimba player Jenny Klukken, singer Rebecca Kilgore, and the Philly-based Brazilian group Ensemble Novo.

Tuesday, August 24

It’s a K.C./ChiTown Soul Jazz Showdown tonight on the Night Train as the show features a resurgence of contemporary soul-jazz bands in both towns. We’ll hear music from the Chicago Soul Jazz Collective, Everette DeVan, OJT, the Soul Message Band, Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7 and more. We’ll also hear the all-star female lineup of Lioness, Thelonious Monk done reggae style by Monty Alexander, and Latin Soul Jazz great Poncho Sanchez with a tribute to John Coltrane.

Wednesday, August 25

Night Train marks birthdays of guitarist Pat Martino, bassist Charles Fambrough, trombonist Michael Dease, and jazz legend Wayne Shorter (also featured in a special in hour two that focuses on contemporary covers of his classic compositions). New music tonight comes from a set of jazz covers of Led Zeppelin, singer Lauren Henderson, and bassist Leon Lee Dorsey. We’ll also hear from our August featured artist Herb Ellis as part of the Ellis/Ray Brown Sextet.

Thursday, August 26

Night Train heads down I-35 for music from musicians born in Texas. We’ll hear our August featured artist Herb Ellis from an album he did with members of Bob Wills’ band and Willie Nelson. There are selections from Texas tenors James Clay, Arnett Cobb, King Curtis and David ‘Fathead’ Newman. Also from Texas are singer Carmen Bradford, sax and clarinet player Jimmy Giuffre, guitarists Larry Coryell and Zachary Breaux, and Crusaders’ members Stix Hooper and Wayne Henderson. Night Train also gets to new titles from John Chin (with a tribute to Mose Allison), pianist Lisa Hilton, soul-jazz organist Kendall Carter, and guitarist Paul Silbergleit.

