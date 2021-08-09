August Feature/Herb Ellis + Jazz Guitars, Jack DeJohnette, Trudy Pitts & Pat Metheny

Monday, August 9

Night Train devotes the show to the legendary drummer Jack DeJohnette for his birthday. We’ll hear him from his early days working with Charles Lloyd, Miles Davis, Bill Evans and local guitar hero Jerry Hahn, from his ECM days with the Standards Trio (with Keith Jarrett and Gary Peacock) and Gateway (with John Abercrombie and Dave Holland), and in later recordings with McCoy Tyner and as a leader. In hour two, we’ll hear a special interview and music with DeJohnette recording around the time he became an NEA Jazz Master.

Tuesday, August 10

Night Train continues with music from August featured artist Herb Ellis, this time with Ben Webster and Ron Carter. We’ll hear new music from saxophonist Jim Snidero, the reunited Canadian soul-jazz band the Nightcrawlers, and Brazil-inspired Philly group, Ensemble Novo. And we mark birthdays of composer Claude Thornhill, Tenor Arnett Cobb, singer Roberta Donnay, and soul-jazz organist Trudy Pitts (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Wednesday, August 11

Night Train highlights jazz guitars tonight, including August featured artist Herb Ellis as a leader and with the Great Guitars lineup, along with John McLaughlin, Wes Montgomery, Grant Geissman, Phill Fest, Greg Skaff, Russell Malone and more. There’s also new music from soul-jazz organist Kendall Carter, the rising stars New Faces group, veteran pianist George Cables, and saxophonists Greg Abate and Rahsaan Barber.

Thursday, August 12

Night Train celebrates Pat Metheny’s birthday with a program devoted entirely to his music. We’ll hear the famed guitarist as a leader, working with Charlie Haden, Joshua Redman, Marc Johnson, Gary Burton, Brad Mehldau, Roy Haynes, Cassandra Wilson, and Jim Hall, and in covers of his songs from the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and flutist Holly Hofmann.