August Feature – Herb Ellis + Tenor Battle, Vocalese, Eric Alexander & Airto

Monday, August 2

We’ve got a ‘tenor battle’ tonight on the Night Train, as we feature classic and contemporary tenor sax players. Among the artists featured are Arnett Cobb, Ike Quebec, Don Braden, Sonny Rollins, Stan Getz, Al Cohn with Zoot Sims, Scott Hamilton, and John Coltrane. And, as a special treat, Night Train also has a surprising number of jazz covers of Earth, Wind & Fire songs tonight as well.

Tuesday, August 3

Night Train marks the birthdays of vocalist Kat Edmonson, bassist Ben Wolfe, and vocalese pioneer Eddie Jefferson (also featured in a Vocalese Special in hour two). We also continue the August feature marking the centennial birthday of guitarist Herb Ellis – this time with work he did with Oscar Peterson and as a leader. There’s new music from the Gabriel Evan Orchestra and the Tipton Sax Quartet; a tribute to drummer Jerry Granelli who passed away last month; and a salute to 2022 NEA Jazz Master Donald Harrison with music he did with Eddie Henderson.

Wednesday, August 4

Night Train continues the August feature celebrating the centennial birthday of guitarist Herb Ellis with music he did with Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong; highlights new releases from the Mark Masters Ensemble, Mike LeDonne, and Hays Street Hart (with 2022 NEA Jazz Master Billy Hart); and Night Train marks birthdays of drummers Jeff Hamilton and Terri Lyne Carrington, vocalist Lilly, and saxophonist Eric Alexander (featured in a concert special in hour two of the show).

Thursday, August 5

Music tonight on the Night Train from Brazilian percussionist Airto (as a leader and with Return to Forever, Duke Pearson and Gretchen Parlato) and saxophonist Jeff Coffin (on Willie Nelson’s latest album and heading up his own Mu’tet with special guest Bela Fleck), both born on this date. We’ll hear August featured artist Herb Ellis with the Soft Winds and Coleman Hawkins. New music tonight comes from drummer Willie Jones III, Brazilian pianist, composer and arranger Antonio Adolfo, conductor and composer Jihye Lee, world jazz fusion band the Lunar Octet, vocalist Amber Weekes, and saxophonists Cory Weeds and Idit Shner.

