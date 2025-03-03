Celtic Fusion inc. Kila and Chieftains + Mardi Gras, Ghana & New Releases

Monday March 3

Global Village kicks off the March Celtic Fusion Feature with music from the eclectic and innovative Irish band, Kila. Plus the latest releases from Mathias Duplessy & the Violins of the World, BabelNova Orchestra, and Maouzoun and some past favorites from Samurai Accordion, Rokia Traore, and the band War.

Tuesday March 4

SPECIAL: It’s carnival time in the Global Village! To celebrate Fat Tuesday, Global Village heads to several carnival hot spots - Brazil (for some tropicalia), Trinidad (with calypso and steel drum music), and the Crescent City (including the Mardi Gras Indian group Wild Tchoupitoulas and such New Orleans favorites as Professor Longhair, the Hawketts, and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band).

(Strange Currency and Night Train celebrate Mardi Gras tonight as well.)

Wednesday March 5

This time in the Global Village, in conjunction with the March Celtic Fusion feature, we spotlight music from the pioneering Irish group, the Chieftains. We’ll hear both their classic traditional work and some of the band’s adventurous later projects that brought in a variety of special guests and musical influences. We’ll also hear music from the eclectic Transorient Orchestra, flamenco legend Paco de Lucia with jazz great Chick Corea, and UB40 with an old favorite.

Thursday March 6

SPECIAL: In this special edition of Global Village, we mark Ghanaian Independence Day with the entire show devoted to Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat. We’ll hear such acclaimed artists as E.T. Mensah (“The King of Highlife”), Ebo Taylor, K. Frimpong, and Pat Thomas, and groundbreaking compilations like Afrobeat Airways and Ghana Special that introduced music of that country to a wider international audience.

Friday March 7

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

More classic African sounds – this time from Benin’s Gnonnas Pedro & His Dadjes Band

Celia Wa’s contemporary take on traditional Gwo ka music from Guadeloupe

West meets East fusions from the trio of Charneux-Leleux-Puma and the Soolmaan sextet

The Greek-Hungarian group Meybahar

The return of salsa master, actor and activist Ruben Blades

The French-Colombian two-band combo, PulchiPerla

And the invented instruments and eclectic sounds of Tako Toki

